Anthony Colandrea recalls ‘wild’ transfer process, landing at Nebraska

Nebraska had to scramble during the transfer portal window when Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey flipped his commitment to Kentucky unexpectedly. Luckily, the Cornhuskers were able to land UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea, a more than adequate replacement.

As it turns out, there were some signs Colandrea might be a fit for the Huskers. He explained at the beginning of spring football practice.

“So like a funny story, honestly,” Colandrea began. “So three weeks before my bowl game I accidentally ordered a Nebraska shirt. This is crazy. Like I was buying presents for my family and I accidentally ordered a Nebraska shirt. And we opened it up when coach (Matt) Rhule ended up texting me and we were like this is just wild, wild how it worked out.”

Anthony Colandrea’s mom was especially taken aback by the coincidence. Shortly after opening that gift, her son would end up choosing to play out his college career at Nebraska.

Expectations will be high. But the transfer portal itself was a whirlwind.

“It honestly was crazy, because like the whole deal is crazy,” Anthony Colandrea said. “Because I was going to a different school and then I ended up getting the text and ended up coming here on a visit and loving coach Rhule and his staff and coming here. But just the whole transfer portal deal is wild how it works.”

So what went into Anthony Colandrea’s decision to pick Nebraska, a program that will be feeling the pressure to produce in Rhule’s fourth season at the helm? He broke it down.

“I think just the head coach, seeing coach Rhule’s success in the past when he was at Baylor, when he was at Carolina,” Colandrea said. “Just stuff like that and seeing coach (Dana Holgorsen) and his success at Houston, stuff like that. Coach (Glenn) Thomas with the Steelers. A lot of it goes into it.”

To date in his career, Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 7,542 yards and 49 touchdowns, against 29 interceptions. He began his career at Virginia, where he played in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to UNLV.