Arch Manning at QB, Tiger Stadium, Georgia's defense – dissecting every pick from Crain & Cone's CFB Program Draft
As the college football offseason rages on, Crain & Cone just keeps on pumping out content. This week, they took turns drafting the best college football program possible.
In doing so, each draftee needed to select an AD, HC, OC, DC, QB, RB, WR, OL, defense, and stadium. Jake Crain had the first pick, followed by David Cone and Blain Crain.
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Jake kicked things off with a bang, selecting back-to-back Big Ten receiver Jeremiah Smith with the first overall selection. Cone went second, selecting Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Finally, Blain finished the First Round by landing on Miami quarterback Darian Mensah.
The full teams are below, with full analysis.
Jake Crain’s program:
Athletic Director: Greg Byrne, Alabama
Head Coach: Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
Offensive Coordinator: Charlie Weis Jr., LSU
Defensive Coordinator: Will Muschamp, Texas
Quarterback: Arch Manning, Texas
Running Back: Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami
Wide Receiver: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Offensive Line: Indiana
Defense: Georgia
Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn)
Jake Crain comes on strong with his program, led by two of the projected top offensive players in the 2027 NFL Draft. He pairs Texas quarterback Arch Manning with Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and has Miami‘s Mark Fletcher Jr. in the backfield. Talk about a stacked offense. Crain’s program also boasts Indiana‘s championship winning O-line (led by projected 2027 top-10 pick OT Carter Smith) and Georgia‘s dominant defense. It will sure be hard to pick against this program.
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David Cone’s program:
Athletic Director: Kyle George, Troy
Head Coach: Curt Cignetti, Indiana
Offensive Coordinator: Tim Beck, Vanderbilt
Defensive Coordinator: Matt Patricia, Ohio State
Quarterback: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
Running Back: Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
Wide Receiver: Cam Coleman, Texas
Offensive Line: Georgia
Defense: Texas
Stadium: Tiger Stadium (LSU)
David Cone‘s program unites Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, along with adding Texas superstar wide receiver Cam Coleman. Cone’s program would be led by National Championship winning head coach Curt Cignetti, and would play its home games in arguably the greatest home atmosphere in all of college football (Tiger Stadium). With this talent in Cignetti’s hands, it would sure be hard to knock off this team.
Blain Crain’s program:
Athletic Director: Josh Brooks, Georgia
Head Coach: Kirby Smart, Georgia
Offensive Coordinator: Mike Shanahan, Indiana
Defensive Coordinator: Glenn Schumann, Georgia
Quarterback: Darian Mensah, Miami
Running Back: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Wide Receiver: Malachi Toney, Miami
Offensive Line: Notre Dame
Defense: Ohio State
Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Georgia)
Finally, Blain Crain rounds out the Draft with his program. Just as David did, Blain unites Miami teammates quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Malachi Toney. If Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy is fully healthy in this hypothetical, what a lethal trio this would be in an offense. With Notre Dame‘s stout O-line and Ohio State‘s star-studded defense leading the way, Kirby Smart could easily lead this program to yet another National Championship.