Arch Manning at QB, Tiger Stadium, Georgia's defense – dissecting every pick from Crain & Cone's CFB Program Draft

As the college football offseason rages on, Crain & Cone just keeps on pumping out content. This week, they took turns drafting the best college football program possible.

In doing so, each draftee needed to select an AD, HC, OC, DC, QB, RB, WR, OL, defense, and stadium. Jake Crain had the first pick, followed by David Cone and Blain Crain.

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Jake kicked things off with a bang, selecting back-to-back Big Ten receiver Jeremiah Smith with the first overall selection. Cone went second, selecting Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Finally, Blain finished the First Round by landing on Miami quarterback Darian Mensah.

The full teams are below, with full analysis.

Full Draft Results ⬇️



Who drafted the best college football program? https://t.co/IZ1hptcjDk pic.twitter.com/H4zi8eClyu — Crain & Cone (@crainandcone) June 17, 2026

Jake Crain’s program:

Athletic Director: Greg Byrne, Alabama

Head Coach: Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Offensive Coordinator: Charlie Weis Jr., LSU

Defensive Coordinator: Will Muschamp, Texas

Quarterback: Arch Manning, Texas

Running Back: Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami

Wide Receiver: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Offensive Line: Indiana

Defense: Georgia

Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn)

Jake Crain comes on strong with his program, led by two of the projected top offensive players in the 2027 NFL Draft. He pairs Texas quarterback Arch Manning with Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and has Miami‘s Mark Fletcher Jr. in the backfield. Talk about a stacked offense. Crain’s program also boasts Indiana‘s championship winning O-line (led by projected 2027 top-10 pick OT Carter Smith) and Georgia‘s dominant defense. It will sure be hard to pick against this program.

David Cone’s program:

Athletic Director: Kyle George, Troy

Head Coach: Curt Cignetti, Indiana

Offensive Coordinator: Tim Beck, Vanderbilt

Defensive Coordinator: Matt Patricia, Ohio State

Quarterback: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Running Back: Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Wide Receiver: Cam Coleman, Texas

Offensive Line: Georgia

Defense: Texas

Stadium: Tiger Stadium (LSU)

David Cone‘s program unites Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, along with adding Texas superstar wide receiver Cam Coleman. Cone’s program would be led by National Championship winning head coach Curt Cignetti, and would play its home games in arguably the greatest home atmosphere in all of college football (Tiger Stadium). With this talent in Cignetti’s hands, it would sure be hard to knock off this team.

Blain Crain’s program:

Athletic Director: Josh Brooks, Georgia

Head Coach: Kirby Smart, Georgia

Offensive Coordinator: Mike Shanahan, Indiana

Defensive Coordinator: Glenn Schumann, Georgia

Quarterback: Darian Mensah, Miami

Running Back: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Wide Receiver: Malachi Toney, Miami

Offensive Line: Notre Dame

Defense: Ohio State

Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Georgia)

Finally, Blain Crain rounds out the Draft with his program. Just as David did, Blain unites Miami teammates quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Malachi Toney. If Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy is fully healthy in this hypothetical, what a lethal trio this would be in an offense. With Notre Dame‘s stout O-line and Ohio State‘s star-studded defense leading the way, Kirby Smart could easily lead this program to yet another National Championship.