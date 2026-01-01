Following No. 13 Texas‘ 41-27 victory over No. 18 Michigan in Wednesday night’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Longhorn quarterback Arch Manning threw a zinger at uncle Peyton Manning. Manning, who was a standout at Tennessee from 1994-1997, played in two Citrus Bowl games.

“Nothing against the Citrus Bowl, but I think he played it twice,” Manning said. “I don’t want to have to play it twice.”

Texas QB Arch Manning ends his press conference with a zinger after he was asked if he had Citrus Bowl bragging rights over Uncle Peyton: “Nothing against the Citrus Bowl, but I think he played it twice. I don't want to have to play it twice.” #HookEm — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) January 1, 2026

Obviously, Manning does not want to miss the College Football Playoff next season. Texas opened the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the Preseason AP Poll, but compiled a 4-2 record through its first six games. It however finished strong, winning seven of its last eight games (four against ranked opponents).

Manning enjoyed one of his strongest games of the season in the win over the Wolverines. The preseason Heisman Trophy favorite completed 21/34 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, including a 60-yard touchdown run with 5:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The redshirt sophomore is preparing to run it back at Texas in 2026, which will mark his second season as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback. He confirmed that decision ahead of the Citrus Bowl and said his focus is on continuing his development. That’s why he’s coming back for another year in Austin, along with seeking a return to the College Football Playoff.

“I felt like I developed a lot this year, especially towards the back half, and I want to keep it going,” Manning said. “There’s no reason to leave. I feel like I got a lot more football left to play, and excited to still be a part of this team.”

The New Orleans native played like a Heisman Trophy contender down the final stretch of the season. Across the Longhorns’ last eight games, Manning completed 62% of passes for 2,012 yards (251.5 YPG) and 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also totaled 239 yards (29.9 YPG) and five rushing scores on the ground, aided in large part by his 155 rushing yard performance against Michigan.

For the second consecutive season, Manning will surely be one of the favorites to bring home the Heisman Trophy. He would be the first Texas player to win the award since star running back Ricky Williams did so in 1998, and he would be the first Texas quarterback to ever win.