Parker Livingstone did what many would deem to be unthinkable just a few years ago. After spending two seasons in Austin with the Texas Longhorns, he crossed the Red River. Livingstone will suit up for the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2026 season. A move many on the 40 Acres were left surprised by, now set to see him in the Cotton Bowl this October.

For the first time, Texas quarterback Arch Manning reacted to Livingstone transferring to OU. Manning had more than a quarterback-wide receiver connection with Livingstone. The two were also roommates. So, naturally, Manning is wishing his friend good luck in future endeavors, just not during the Red River Shootout.

“I was a little surprised, but Parker’s a good guy,” Manning said via Evan Vieth of On3 | Rivals’ Inside Texas. “He’s got a good family. Obviously, we were roommates; I so wish him all the best. Can’t say I would have done the same thing, but wish him all the best, except when we play them.”

Oct. 10 was going to be a date circled by the two programs, no matter the circumstances. Texas-Oklahoma is one of the top rivalries in college football. Right now, the Longhorns are sitting on a two-game winning streak. Brent Venables and the Sooners have really struggled offensively in Dallas, not scoring a touchdown in either of those losses. Additions were made this offseason to help the effort, one of which was Livingstone.

There was some production for Livingstone in last season’s game while wearing burnt orange. Two receptions came for 29 yards, both passes being delivered by Manning. OU will be hoping for a little more when Livingstone lines up for John Mateer. And, of course, the Texas defense will be looking to keep the touchdown drought alive.

“Now being in an OU jersey, I want to go out there and beat the crap out of Texas,” Livingstone said via On3 | Rivals’ Sooner Scoop in March. “I want to win every game. That game is going to be a lot of fun. I’m a competitor, so I want to win.”

Outside of what should be another fun Red River Shootout, Manning is rooting for Livingstone to put together a quality 2026 season at Oklahoma. His journey with the Sooners is officially underway in spring practice. However, the lights will really turn on for Livingstone this fall in OU’s season opener vs. UTEP on Sept. 5.