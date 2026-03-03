Archbishop Moeller (OH) football reveals 2026 schedule
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Ohio, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.
One of the top high school football teams from the state of Ohio that just recently released their 2026 schedule was the Archbishop Moeller Crusaders, which will face multiple out-of-state this upcoming fall. Among the teams from the three other states other than Ohio that they’ll face Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN), Martin Luther King Jr. (MI) and Trinity (Ky.). Big in-state matchups during the season will be against St. Xavier (Week 5) and Elder (Week 7).
The Crusaders will have to replace some key starters from a year ago, including quarterback Matt Ponatoski (Kentucky) and a pair of Division I, Power 4 tight end signees in Cooper McCutchan, Sam Hamilton.
The full Archbishop Moeller 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.
Archbishop Moeller Football 2026 Schedule
Week 1 – at Princeton
Week 2 – Groveport Madison
Week 3 – at Trinity (Ky.)
Week 4 – Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN)
Week 5 – St. Xavier
Week 6 – at La Salle
Week 7 – Elder
Week 8 – at St. Ignatius
Week 9 – St. Edward
Week 10 – Martin Luther King Jr. (MI)
Archbishop Moeller went 8-4 last season and finishing no. 10, according to the final 2025 Ohio High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Archbishop Moeller High School
Moeller High School, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a prestigious private Catholic school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and strong commitment to spiritual and moral development. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Moeller’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.
How to Follow Ohio High School Football
For Ohio high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Buckeye State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Ohio high school football excitement across the state.