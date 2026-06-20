Arizona AD Desiree Reed-Francois addresses links to Wisconsin job

Amid rumors connecting her to the Wisconsin athletics director position, Arizona AD Desiree Reed-Francois released a statement to the Arizona Daily Star addressing the links. She cited the progress made at UA during her time in Tucson.

Wisconsin is going through a search to replace Chris McIntosh, who left to take a position with the Big Ten Conference office. Wildcat Authority reported Friday that Reed-Francois was a finalist for the job, along with “two to three others” that are in the mix.

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Reed-Francois called the connection a product of success at Arizona and said her focus is on the task at hand. She did not directly comment on the Wisconsin position or any other positions, according to the Daily Star.

“Anytime my name is connected to opportunities outside the University of Arizona, I see it as a testament to the momentum we have built together at Arizona Athletics,” Reed-Francois said. “Our coaches, staff and student-athletes have worked with grit and integrity to move the Wildcats forward competitively, financially and culturally.

“That progress has been made possible by the unwavering support of university leadership and the extraordinary commitment of our donors and fans. We are proud of what we are building, and I am very happy where my feet are. Bear Down.”

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Desiree Reed-Francois took over at Arizona in 2024 after previously spending three years as the athletics director at Missouri. She took over a Wildcats athletics department dealing with financial struggles and helped turn things around. After reporting a $20.4 million loss in 2023-24, UA Athletics reported a $400,000 surplus in 2024-25, according to the Daily Star.

Arizona also kept men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd in town despite rumors about the position at North Carolina. He agreed to a lucrative new contract, which will pay $7.2 million next season with an average annual value of $7.5 million across the five-year term. Notably, it also has a provision stating Lloyd will directly report Arizona president Suresh Garimella when it comes to job performance, compensation and the program’s operating budget.

“I’m happy to announce I’m staying at Arizona,” Lloyd said during a press conference at the Final Four, announcing the new contract. “We’ve been able to get some things done the past couple of days. I really appreciate President (Suresh) Garimella, (CFO) John Arnold, and (Athletic Director) Desireé (Reed-Francois) for showing a real commitment to our program.”