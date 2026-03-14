Arizona Football Recruiting: Wildcats lead for several top prospects across West

With Spring recruiting stating to heat up, Arizona is in a good spot for several top prospects out West and beyond.

The Wildcats currently have a pair of commitments locked in with speed receiver Trey Smith and safety Jalani Culpepper.

Smith is one of the fastest receivers in the region and is coming off a strong showing at the Under Armour Next Camp in Arizona. He clocked a blazing fast 4.42-40 and is a true vertical threat.

Culpepper is originally from Southern California but made the move to Texas and we actually like where the Wildcats stand for multiple prospects in the Lone Star State.

– Aston Whiteside, Wayne Shanks, Khyren Haywood and Bryce Breeden are all highly touted players from Texas who have official visits locked in.

Whiteside is an athletic linebacker set to visit May 29. Shanks is one of the state’s fastest running backs with multiple sub 11.0-100m times and will also officially visit May 29.

Breeden is a tackling machine from his linebacker spot and has racked up over 100 tackles the last two years. He’s set to visit June 12. Haywood is an athletic defensive tackle with over 40 tackles for loss over the last two seasons. He’ll officially visit Tucson June 19.

“I think they have a shot at all four of those kids,” Rivals.com national analyst Sam Spiegelman said. “TCU is heavily involved with Whiteside and Breeden as well but Arizona is right there.

“Shanks really likes Arizona a lot and Haywood is really high on them as well. Arizona is making a strong push in Texas and getting all four on campus for official visits is big.”

Arizona always does a good job recruiting the Southern California area and are in a good spot with multiple prospects right now.

– The Cats look like the team to beat for wide out Ty Johnson and will get him on campus June 13. Johnson has a visit set with UCLA as well but Arizona looks like the team to beat heading in to the Spring.

– Arizona also looks like the leader for hard hitting safety Dillon Davis. No one is recruiting Davis harder than UA and he’s set to officially visit May 29. Vanderbilt will also get an official visit from Davis but we like where Arizona currently sits in this recruitment.

– No official visit is set yet for quarterback Caden Jones but multiple commit predictions are in for the Wildcats. Jones’ older brother Carter is a linebacker at Arizona and we’ve always thought Arizona would be tough to beat for the athletic dual-threat quarterback. The only hiccup could be Jones wants to also play basketball in college and that could be tough to do at UA, who has a top five national hoops program.

– Another player we think Arizona leads for right now is tight end Max Markofski. Markofski just unofficially visited Tucson and really raved about his time on campus. Despite missing much of the last two seasons, Markofski is a highly touted pass catcher and among the most athletic tight ends out West. He’s set to officially visit June 12.

– Arizona is in involved with multiple players in-state including two-way standout Jai Jones and talented tackle prospect Benjamin Lowther.

Jones could be the best skill player in the state and is getting looks at receiver and corner. Landing him won’t be easy with Arizona State, Cal and UCLA all pushing hard but Jones does have an official visit locked in for June 12 and Arizona is definitely all in with the gifted four-star prospect.

Lowther will officially visit June 19. The former Stanford commit will return to the Farm for an official visit and also has dates locked in with Arizona State and Washington. Like with Jones, the Cats have their work cut out for them here but he has been to Arizona multiple times and has a strong comfort level on campus.

– Arizona will host talented Colorado edge rusher Troy Mailo on June 5. Arizona State, UCLA and Washington are also in line for official visits and this race looks wide open at this point.

– Another defensive lineman we like a lot, Tevita Nonu, will visit Arizona on May 29. The Washington native is also set to visit the Huskies as well as UCLA. It’s never easy beating UW for an in-state player they really want but Arizona has been involved with Nonu for some time and anytime you can get a player on campus for an official trip, you always have a shot.