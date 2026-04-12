Arizona freshman forward Dwayne Aristode plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Jonathan Givony. He was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025, per On3’s Industry Rankings.

This season, Aristode played in 35 games for the Wildcats. He averaged 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists for an Arizona team that reached the Final Four for the first time since 2001. His best game with the program came in a 103-73 win over Denver, which saw the Netherlands native score a career-high 12 points.

Aristode is the second Arizona player to announce their intention to enter the Transfer Portal, joining forward Sidi Gueye.

Arizona is coming off one of its best seasons in program history. The Wildcats compiled a 36-3 record, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 2001. Arizona fell to eventual National Champion Michigan in the event, but still enjoyed a successful season nonetheless.

Arizona signed head coach Tommy Lloyd to extension following stellar season

Prior to their final game, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd announced that he had signed a five-year contract extension with the program. This news came as Lloyd was heavily rumored to be succeeding former head coach Hubert Davis at North Carolina.

“I’m happy to announce I’m staying at Arizona,” Lloyd said. “We’ve been able to get some things done the past couple of days. I really appreciate President (Suresh) Garimella, (CFO) John Arnold, and (Athletic Director) Desireé (Reed-Francois) for showing a real commitment to our program.

“Arizona Basketball… you know what it means to me. When I say it’s a special place, that always comes from the bottom of my heart. I didn’t want to make this entire Final Four about that, because I’m just a small part of something much bigger.”

Across his five-season tenure with the program, Lloyd has blossomed into one of the best coaches in all of college basketball. He brought Arizona back to the Final Four for the first time since 2001, and had the Wildcats on the verge of winning their first National Championship since 1997. Dwayne Aristode, however, will not be sticking around for year six of the Lloyd era.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.