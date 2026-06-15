Arizona-Kentucky battle for 4-star WR Ty Johnson with one school trending

It’s a two-team race for Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran wide out Ty Johnson but one school looks to be trending.

Arizona and Kentucky are the finalists for Johnson and he was slated to officially visit Lexington this past weekend.

“Unfortunately, they had a player (Nic Smith) pass away recently so all the visits were canceled or postponed,” Johnson said. “It’s sad but I totally get it.

“I did visit Kentucky earlier this spring and spent two days on campus. I really liked it there a lot and I’m definitely still considering them. I feel like I have enough information about them to still fully evaluate them and I definitely have interest.”

Johnson will visit Arizona this coming weekend on the 19th and we’ve long felt the Wildcats were going to be tough to beat. He has visited Arizona multiple times, the staff is recruiting him heavily and his quarterback at Crean and close friend Caden Jones is a strong UA lean and we know the two would like to play together in college.

Jones along with another Crean teammate, Evan Mack, will also be visiting Arizona this weekend and we think there’s a real shot the Cats could go 3-3 and have commit predictions for all three to UA right now.