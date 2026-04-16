Report: Arizona State assistant strength coach Steven Miller dies, former Sun Devils O-lineman

Arizona State is mourning the death of assistant strength coach Steven Miller, according to a report from Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com. Miller died on Wednesday night.

Per Karpman, Miller had “some medical issues recently.” The team canceled practice on Thursday as a result of his death.

Karpman provided a moving tribute to Miller on Twitter. He covered him as a journalist for years.

“We’re taught in this business to emotionally separate ourselves from what we’re covering,” Karpman wrote. “Impossible to do that in this situation. I’ve known Steven for 11-12 years, since he was in HS. Truly a great person with a special care for ASU and its players.

“I was speaking with him in person last Tuesday, following an ASU practice, when he had a medical incident. He returned to practice this Tuesday and I again spoke with him. He was smiling and in good spirits. I thought he was going to be OK. That made me happy for him. Learning that he’d passed was one of the worst things I’ve heard covering the team. I feel terrible for Miller’s family and everyone close to him. He made a very positive impact on people and will be remembered as such.”

Steven Miller previously played offensive line for Arizona State. He suited up from 2015-19, playing in 49 games and starting 35 of them.

He was a versatile player during his career, playing multiple spots along the offensive line and often serving as a plug-and-play option where there were issues up front. He redshirted during his first year on campus in 2015 before beginning an extended run as a quality contributor.

In 2016, Steven Miller appeared in 11 games. He made three starts.

It was during the 2017 season where he really started to come into his own. Miller started in every game that season at left guard, blocking for 1,000-yard rusher Demario Richard in the process. He was one of Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated pass blockers in the Pac-12 that season, allowing just one sack in more than 400 snaps.

The following year, Steven Miller made just four starts but, according to an Arizona State bio, was “frequently the first player off the bench in a variety of roles.” Arizona State allowed just 16 sacks, the third-fewest in program history.

Miller then finished up his college playing career in 2019 by playing in all 13 games. He started every single one of them.