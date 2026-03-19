Following Arizona State‘s third consecutive missed NCAA Tournament, the program parted ways with head coach Bobby Hurley. While many names have been tossed out for the opening, one former Sun Devil is openly advocating for the job.

In an interview with TMZ, former Arizona State great Byron Scott revealed that he has interest in the opening. Scott, who played at Arizona State from 1979-1983, was named First Team All-Pac-10 in 1983 and has his No. 11 jersey retired by the program.

“Oh, I have a ton of interest,” Scott told TMZ. “It’s my alma mater, great university. Would love to have the opportunity to be the head coach at Arizona State.”

After his collegiate career, Scott was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft by the San Diego Clippers prior to being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Scott played 14 NBA seasons and won three NBA Championships. He transitioned into coaching in 2000, and was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2008 with the New Orleans Hornets.

Byron Scott has not coached since 2015-2016 NBA season

Scott has not coached since the 2015-16 season, in which he led the Los Angeles Lakers to a disappointing 17-65 record. In his final game on the sidelines, Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in what was also his final game as a professional basketball player.

Across his 15-year head coaching career in the NBA, Scott compiled a 454-647 record and led the New Jersey Nets to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003. Although he is well versed in the coaching sphere, Scott has never coached college basketball.

“I’m just kind of letting everybody know that I’m ready to go and excited about the opportunity,” Scott continued. “I really feel that I can help to bring it back to where I think it should be, which is one of the top colleges in the NCAA. I’m basically kind of ready to go. Just looking for that phone call.”

It’s been a rough stretch for the Arizona State basketball program, as it has made the NCAA Tournament just six times this century. In those six Tournament appearances, the Sun Devils advanced to the Round of 32 just twice (2009 and 2014). Under Bobby Hurley, Arizona State posted a 185-167 (90-115) record over the past 11 seasons. Since its transition to the Big 12, however, the program is just 30-36 (11-27).