One of Bill Self‘s top assistants is reportedly eyeing a prominent Big 12 opening. Kansas associate head coach Jeremy Case recently interviewed for the open Arizona State head coaching position, according to the Kansas City Star.

Case, 41, a key member of the Jayhawks’ 2008 NCAA championship squad, is in his 11th season on Self’s staff, including the last five as an assistant coach. He was promoted to associate head coach in October 2025. Case previously worked as KU’s video coordinator between 2016-21.

Arizona State opted to move on from longtime head coach Bobby Hurley at the end of the regular season after missing the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year. Hurley contract was not renewed.

Hurley finished 185-167 overall in 11 seasons at Arizona State, but only made the NCAA Tournament three times during that span. His Sun Devils tenure also includes no regular-season conference titles, no conference tournament title game appearances, and a dismal 4-19 record against bitter rival Arizona.

During that same timeframe with Case on staff, Kansas has won the 2022 NCAA championships, five Big 12 regular-season championships and one Big 12 Tournament title. The Jayhawks have also advanced to three Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights and one Final Four appearance in the NCAA Tournament during that span.

As a player, Case appeared in 94 games and won four Big 12 regular-season championships, three conference tournament titles, and was part of three Elite Eight teams during his tenure in Lawrence.

This report will be updated.