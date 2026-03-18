Arizona State coaching search: Timeline emerges for Sun Devils amid March Madness

Following a parting of ways with coach Bobby Hurley, Arizona State is in no hurry to move forward with hiring a replacement. The program will not hire a coach until at least early next week, according to a report from Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com.

The reasoning for that is two-fold. First, the program wants to be sure the women’s basketball program led by Molly Miller gets the attention it deserves in the NCAA Tournament. Second, Karpman reports, there are candidates currently coaching in the men’s tournament that will not speak with other programs until their team is eliminated.

That’s not say candidates haven’t been linked to the Arizona State job, though. That has happened already.

One of Bill Self‘s top assistants at Kansas is reportedly eyeing the Big 12 opening. Associate head coach Jeremy Case recently interviewed for the open Arizona State head coaching position, according to the Kansas City Star.

Case, 41, a key member of the Jayhawks’ 2008 NCAA championship squad, is in his 11th season on Self’s staff, including the last five as an assistant coach. He was promoted to associate head coach in October 2025. Case previously worked as KU’s video coordinator between 2016-21.

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Arizona State opted to move on from longtime head coach Bobby Hurley at the end of the regular season after missing the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year. Hurley’s contract was not renewed.

Hurley finished 185-167 overall in 11 seasons at Arizona State, but only made the NCAA Tournament three times during that span. His Sun Devils tenure also includes no regular-season conference titles, no conference tournament title game appearances, and a dismal 4-19 record against bitter rival Arizona.

During that same timeframe with Case on staff, Kansas has won the 2022 NCAA national championship, five Big 12 regular-season championships, and one Big 12 Tournament title. The Jayhawks have also advanced to three Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights, and one Final Four appearance in the NCAA Tournament during that span.

As a player, Case appeared in 94 games and won four Big 12 regular-season championships and three conference tournament titles. He was part of three Elite Eight teams during his tenure in Lawrence.

After one season as a graduate assistant at KU, Case served as an assistant at Southeast Missouri State (2009-12) and Houston Baptist (2012-16). He returned to his alma mater in 2016 as Self’s video coordinator before being promoted to a full-time assistant in 2021.

On3’s Alex Byington also contributed to this report.