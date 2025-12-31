The 2025 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will forever be remembered as one of the highest-scoring affairs in the game’s history.

It will also be remembered for the game that Duke offensive lineman Justin Pickett was hit in the groin by Arizona State DL Justin Wodtly. As Pickett layed on top of Wodtly following an incomplete pass thrown by Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, Wodtly swung and hit him in the groin. Referees did not catch the dirty hit.

Hey man. Not cool pic.twitter.com/NUmH7YCrTK — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) December 31, 2025

“Oh no!” CBS Sports’ Gary Danielson exclaimed in his final game after seeing the replay of the hit. “He was leaning on him telling him to get off, and Wodtly just delivered one.”

Tensions had been running high between Arizona State and Duke all game long, as Blue Devil tight end Landen King was ejected for spitting following a three-yard touchdown run by running back Anderson Castle late in the first half.

Duke held off Arizona State 42-39 to win Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

The game between the reigning ACC Champions and last year’s Big 12 Champions was one of the best bowl games of the season. The teams combined for 81 points, with Duke coming out on top with the 42-39 victory.

It appeared as if the Sun Devils were well on their way to cementing the win after turning over Duke on downs with 2:51 remaining, but a fumble by Arizona State running back Demarius Robinson turned the ball back over to the Blue Devils.

Mensah then quickly found wide receiver Que’Sean Brown in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown with with 2:10 remaining to take the lead, and the Duke defense forced a Jeff Sims interceptions to clinch the victory.

“I kept telling the guys, stay in the fight and you’ll win a legendary game. What a great game,” Duke head coach Manny Diaz said postgame. Full credit to Arizona State and Coach (Kenny) Dillingham. They were hungry and they played their tales off. Our guys finished, and they finished the season. This game took so long it feels like 2026. Couldn’t be more proud of the staff, the players, the entire University.”

“We don’t do easy at Duke. We tend to play these types of games. Our guys talked about that yesterday. We went hard until the last play. We make it tough and exciting, but the mental toughness of this team is unmatched.”

Duke clinched its third ninth-win season in the past four seasons with the win Wednesday afternoon.