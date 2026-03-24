Arizona State flips Rivals150 SF JRob Croy from St. Mary's

Arizona State‘s hiring of Randy Bennett is already paying dividends.

The Sun Devils landed a commitment from Rivals150 small forward JRob Croy, who had previously been pledged to St. Mary’s prior to Bennett’s departure. The Riverside (Calif.) Polytechnic star committed to the Gaels in September over offers from Gonzaga, USC, Stanford, Texas A&M, Clemson and more than a dozen other programs.

He signed as part of their 2026 class back in November, but is now headed to Tempe to join Bennett and Co.

A 6-foot-5 scorer on the wing, Croy helped Poly to an Ivy League title and a run in the CIF Division II state playoffs this spring. Last summer, helped lead Team CPSA to the 2025 Puma Pro16 17U League title, averaging 13.5 points and six assists per game while shooting nearly 40% from behind the arc.

Croy is the lone commitment in the 2026 class for the Sun Devils, who opted not to extend coach Bobby Hurley’s contract after a 17-16 finish this season. ASU has a handful of key pieces who could return for 2026-27, but will likely be very active in the transfer portal.

Each of St. Mary’s top six scorers from this season have at least one year of eligibility remaining and could follow Bennett from Moraga to Tempe.

Former top-100 recruit heading to the portal after one year at ASU

Since the Sun Devils’ decision not to retain Hurley, rumors have swirled about which players would end up in the portal. Freshman center Massamba Diop was one of the country’s best first-year players, averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting all 33 of the team’s games. Should he enter the portal, he’s expected to be one of the most sought-after big men in the country.

Junior forward Marcus Adams Jr. has already announced his plans to enter after just one season with the program. Adams made 14 appearances for the Sun Devils, averaging 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game.

Adams began his collegiate career at BYU, only playing in one game for the Cougars and ultimately redshirting. He transferred to Cal State Northridge for his redshirt freshman season.

In his lone campaign at CSUN, Adams averaged 16.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game before he entered the portal again and signed with Arizona State.