Arizona State forward Marcus Adams Jr. plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He transferred to Arizona State ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Adams made 14 appearances for the Sun Devils. He averaged 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game. Adams shot 34.1% from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc.

Adams last played for ASU on Jan. 3. He reportedly was dealing with a leg injury that kept him out for the remainder of the season.

Adams began his collegiate career at BYU. He only played in one game for the Cougars and ultimately redshirted. He transferred to Cal State Northridge for his redshirt freshman season.

In his lone campaign at CSUN, Adams averaged 16.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He shot an impressive 52.6% from the floor and 39.5% from range. For his efforts, he was named an All-Big West Second-Team selection.

Marcus Adams Jr. played high school basketball at Nathaniel Narbonne (CA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 65 overall player and No. 14 small forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Adams likely won’t be the last Arizona State player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Sun Devils are in a period of change after firing head coach Bobby Hurley, who’d been at the helm of the program since 2026.

In his 11 seasons at Arizona State, Hurley led the program to a 185-167 overall record and a 90-115 mark in conference play. The Sun Devils appeared in the NCAA Tournament three times during his tenure.

Arizona State struggled this season, posting a 7-11 record against Big 12 opponents and missing the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. After Arizona State announced it wasn’t extending Hurley’s contract, the longtime HC released a heartfelt message.

“Throughout this journey, my family and I formed lasting friendships and created incredible memories,” Hurley posted on X. “We experienced multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, remarkable wins at Desert Financial Arena, and the joy of watching our children become Sun Devil alumni.

“To all the players — thank you. It has been my greatest privilege to coach so many outstanding young men, and I will always treasure our time together.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.