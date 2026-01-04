Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is set to visit Texas Tech, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He also took a visit to Kentucky this weekend.

Leavitt is one of the top players to enter the transfer portal after the window opened on Friday. He currently ranks as the No. 2 overall player and top quarterback to hit the open market, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

Leavitt is expected to be one of the most sought-after transfer quarterbacks this cycle after spending the last two seasons at Arizona State. He helped lead the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff in 2024 before injuries impacted his production in 2025.

Upon his arrival in Tempe, Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns, to six interceptions, while adding 443 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Arizona State entered 2025 with strong expectations after winning the Big 12, but Leavitt appeared in just seven games due to injury. During that time, he threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns, to three picks, to go with 300 rush yards and five scores in the running game.

Sam Leavitt began his college career at Michigan State, where he played in just four games as a true freshman. That meant he preserved a redshirt and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Texas Tech is coming off a run to the College Football Playoff this past season after winning its first-ever Big 12 title. The Red Raiders rode a strong defense to the conference championship. Their 258.3 total yards allowed per game ranked fourth in the nation and they ranked third in FBS with 11.8 points allowed on average.

As the No. 4-ranked team in the CFP, Texas Tech secured a first-round bye to the Orange Bowl. However, the Red Raiders’ season came to an end with a loss to Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, meaning they finished with a 12-2 overall record.

Texas Tech is expected to remain active in the transfer portal space this offseason as Joey McGuire and Co. work to build out the roster. On3 has learned the program is also set to host the top receiver to enter the portal.