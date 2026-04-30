Arizona transfer forward Dwayne Aristode commits to Oregon

Arizona transfer forward Dwayne Aristode has committed to Oregon, he announced. He appeared in 35 games off the bench last season for the Wildcats.

Aristode averaged 13.2 minutes per game in 2025-26 as a true freshman. He put up 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for Arizona as the Wildcats made a run to the Final Four for the first time in 25 years.

Aristode played 15 minutes in the NCAA Tournament opener against Long Island. He had four points and four rebounds as Arizona cruised to the Round of 64 victory in the West Region.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Dwayne Aristode is a native of The Netherlands and played high school basketball at Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 22 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Oregon had a rough go this past season with a 12-20 overall record and a 5-15 mark in Big Ten play. The program then saw plenty of roster turnover since the transfer portal window opened following the national championship. Eight Ducks players hit the open market, including Jackson Shelstad – the No. 17 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

Dana Altman and Co. have now added eight players from the portal, though. Former San Francisco forward Tyrone Riley is the biggest addition so far, checking in as the No. 85 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

Oregon is also bringing in former Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen, who is the No. 135 overall transfer so far this cycle. He appeared in 30 games this past season at Alabama, including 11 starts. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds during that time while becoming a key contributor off the bench during the Crimson Tide’s run to the Sweet Sixteen.

Prior to his time in Tuscaloosa, Bol Bowen spent two seasons at Florida State. He took a leap as a sophomore when he played in 29 games, including 27 starts. During that time, he averaged 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds across 24.9 minutes of action per game.