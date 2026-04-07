Arkansas power forward Karim Rtail has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He did not see any game action for the Razorbacks as a freshman this past season and preserved a redshirt.

Rtail, a Lebanon native, played two years in the National Basketball League in Lithuania before arriving at Arkansas. He played in 35 games in 2024-25, averaging 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds, and shot 42.6% from the field that season.

Rtail as also a member of the Lebanese FIBA junior national teams and played in the 2023 U19 World Cup. He will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Upon his arrival in Fayetteville, Karim Rtail was dealing with a back injury, and John Calipari said he had some “catching up to do” as a result. Ultimately, he kept the redshirt and did not play for Arkansas as the Razorbacks made a run to the SEC title game, where they defeated Vanderbilt to win their first conference tournament championship since 2000.

Rtail is one of three Arkansas players to enter the portal Tuesday when the window opened. Guard DJ Wagner and forward Karter Knox also hit the open market after On3 previously reported their intentions to do so.

Knox averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22 games, including 18 starts, this past season before suffering an injury in February. He shot 46% from the field and 38% from behind the arc, as well.

As for Wagner, he averaged 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists this past season while largely coming off the bench. However, he still averaged 23.6 minutes per game as a key contributor for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas went 28-9 overall in 2025-26, including 13-5 in SEC play, and made a run to the conference tournament championship game. The Razorbacks took down Vanderbilt in the title game behind another strong performance from Darius Acuff and they advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas went on to fall to Arizona in the West Region semifinal to end the year.