Arkansas receiver Kam Shanks has signed with Wake Forest out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent just one year with the Razorbacks.

Shanks had somewhat limited production for Arkansas after transferring in from UAB prior to the 2025 season. He finished this year with nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Ultimately, Kam Shanks opted to look for a new opportunity rather than stick around through a coaching change in Fayetteville. But he’s proven he can be an effective receiver in the past, one of the reasons the Razorbacks took him out of the transfer portal.

At UAB in 2024, during his second year with the Blazers, Shanks recorded 62 catches for 656 yards. He scored six touchdowns.

Prior to enrolling at UAB, Kam Shanks was not a highly recruited prospect. He ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 2,261 overall prospect in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 329 receiver in the class and the No. 83 overall player in the state of Alabama, hailing from Prattville (AL) Prattville.

Kam Shanks joins Gio Lopez at Wake Forest

Already Wake Forest has locked down a quality quarterback in the transfer portal to pair with Kam Shanks. North Carolina QB transfer Gio Lopez has committed to Wake Forest out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Lopez was the Tar Heels starting QB in 2025.

Lopez started in all 11 of his appearances for the Tar Heels this past season. He completed 65.1% of his pass attempts for 1,747 yards and 10 touchdowns, compared to five interceptions. Additionally, Lopez recorded 133 yards and scores in the ground game this past season.

Prior to joining head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels, Lopez spent two seasons at South Alabama. Lopez had a breakout season for the Jaguars in 2024, tallying 11 starts.

He finished his redshirt freshman season with 2,557 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, while only throwing five interceptions. He also rushed for a career-high 465 yards and seven TDs. Lopez only appeared in five games in the 2023 season before ultimately redshirting.

