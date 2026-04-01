On a wild night in SEC baseball, Arkansas was looking to avoid an upset against Missouri State in a bit of a slugfest. And it was star Camden Kozeal who might have provided the winning lift with a seventh-inning grand slam.

Arkansas trailed 12-10 heading into the top of the inning. But the lineup did its job ahead of Kozeal.

A pair of singles sandwiched a walk and a lineout to load the bases with just one out in the inning. Arkansas, needing life, turned to its All-SEC star.

Camden Kozeal saw the first three pitches — a strike looking, a strike swinging and then a ball — then got the one he liked. He took a pitch low and away and barreled it up, sending it over the wall in center field to put Arkansas up 14-12 with a grand slam.

It was a huge moment in the game. You can watch it below.

RAZORBACKS GRAND SLAM 🚨



Camden Kozeal crushed that ball 😤@RazorbackBSB pic.twitter.com/yv37I3H1BZ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 1, 2026

Of course, serving as the hero is no stranger to Camden Kozeal. He entered Tuesday night’s game leading the team in batting average at a .333 clip. He had hit seven home runs and had 16 total extra-base hits.

And Kozeal has also made a name for himself off the diamond this season. Well, sort of.

Camden Kozeal the armadillo wrangler

On the first week of the season, Camden Kozeal helped keep the dugout clear of wildlife. Specifically, he managed to palm snatch an armadillo and bring it to a new home, away from the friendly confines.

The Arkansas social team was certainly in on the bit with Kozeal, hamming it up with pictures and videos of the armadillo encounter. Does that mean there was supervision of the re-homing attempt? Perhaps.

In any case, coach Dave Van Horn admitted he would certainly prefer his star infielder not take any chances. So he left Kozeal with some advice.

“Yeah, my wife actually called me and said, ‘I saw a video of Cam with one of those nasty animals that mostly hang out in Texas,’” Van Horn said. “I said, ‘Yeah, I know what you’re talking about.’ But anyway, it was kind of funny. But thank goodness he didn’t get bit, scratched. But yeah, they’re dangerous. Stay away from them.”

So far this season no adverse affects. As noted, Camden Kozeal is the leading hitter for the Hogs about halfway through.