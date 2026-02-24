Fueled by a huge second inning, Arkansas State pulled off a major upset early in the college baseball season. The Red Wolves took down No. 6 Arkansas in Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Arkansas State rattled off six runs in the second inning – four of which came on a grand slam from Ashton Quiller – en route to a dominant, 12-4 upset win. It marks Arkansas’ second loss of the young season after the Razorbacks dropped their second game of the year against TCU, 5-4, at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Quiller’s grand slam was part of a five-home run day for Arkansas State, which improved to 6-2 overall to start the year. Cross Jumper also added three RBI as part of a two-homer day, including a two-run shot in the seventh inning.

For Arkansas, Maika Niu set the tone with a lead-off home run to start the game and added an RBI single in the bottom of the second. Zack Stewart then added a homer in the fourth, but that was all the scoring for the Razorbacks in the 12-4 loss.

Peyton Lee got the start for Arkansas on Tuesday, but struggled mightily. He gave up six earned runs on six hits while striking out two batters before Tate McGuire came on in relief. McGuire allowed two runs on three hits to go with three strikeouts in his two innings of work.

On the Arkansas State side, Andre Allen threw two innings after starting on the mound and allowed two runs on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Brett Foss allowed a run in relief while throwing three innings of two-hit ball, and Cooper Garrison threw four innings of two-hit ball. He also allowed a run in the bottom of the ninth as he struck out three Arkansas hitters on the day.

Tuesday’s game is the first of a two-game set between Arkansas and Arkansas State. The Razorbacks entered the matchup in the midst of a five-game win streak, including a three-game sweep of Xavier over the weekend. Camden Kozeal had a big game on Saturday as he hit for the cycle as part of a walk-off win over the Musketeers.

Arkansas and Arkansas State will now get ready for the final game of their mid-week series on Wednesday. From there, the Razorbacks will prepare to welcome UT Arlington over the weekend and the Red Wolves will return home to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff as they continue to face in-state rival programs.