Arkansas vs. Auburn rain delay: When Razorbacks vs. Tigers SEC Tournament game will resume

For the second time today, the SEC Tournament in Hoover is in a rain delay. Earlier, Florida and Georgia had to take a brief pause due to the weather. Now, it’s the Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers heading back into their dugouts.

At the time of the stoppage, Auburn was winning 1-0 in the fourth inning. Arkansas will be the team to take the field once play resumes. Auburn bats in the bottom half, hoping to add to its lead.

“WEATHER DELAY Due to inclement weather conditions, the tarp is being pulled at the @hoovermetplex,” the official SEC X account said. “Semifinal No. 2 between @AuburnBaseball and @RazorbackBSB has entered a rain delay in the Bottom of the 4th Inning. Follow @SEC for additional updates as we are able to provide them.”

Bub Terrell is responsible for the lone run of the evening. He hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second, giving Auburn the lead they currently hold.

Whenever the game does get started, Arkansas and Auburn will be fighting for a spot in the championship game. Georgia got the job done earlier on Saturday, taking down one of the program’s biggest rivals. They are now at the hotel waiting for the rain delay to pass, hoping to get a good look at both teams.

Auburn might feel like it has an advantage already. They took two of three games from Arkansas earlier in the season — a series played on the Plains. The Razorbacks will be looking to even things up and arguably take the most important contest of the four. Hopefully, the delay does not take too much more time.

More on SEC Tournament, where confernece teams stand in latest projections

It’s finally conference tournament time. Stay here throughout the week for updates across the SEC Tournament, including the latest bracket, scores, matchups and TV.

The SEC sits on top of college baseball currently, entering the week with 12 NCAA Tournament bids and eight regional hosts according to On3’s latest Field of 64 projections.

All 16 teams now qualify for the SEC Tournament, with it moving strictly to single-elimination. Georgia won the regular season title with a 23-7 record, 3.5 games above Texas in second place. Vanderbilt won last year’s SEC Tournament title, and nobody outside of them or Tennessee has won the crown since Arkansas did in 2021.

On3’s Jonathan Wagner contributed to this report