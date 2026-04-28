ATH Steele Harris locks in two Big Ten officials, has additional potential visits

Great Falls (Mont.) athlete Steele Harris has locked in his second Big Ten official visit.

Harris told Rivals that he will take an official visit to Wisconsin beginning May 28 and going until May 31.

He had previously scheduled an official visit to Michigan State, with that trip set for June 19.

Harris is also working on finalizing the date for an official visit to California, where he visited this spring for an unofficial.

Arizona State, where his older brother Reed Harris transferred, is not currently expected to get a visit from Harris.

Harris is the state of Montana’s No. 1 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

The Rivals Industry Rankings has Harris as the No. 115 receiver nationally in the class.

