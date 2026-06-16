Athlon Sports predicts Big 12 standings, order of finish during 2026 season

As the 2026 college football season approaches, Athlon Sports has released its predictions for the Big 12 Conference standings and order of finish. The outlet made its predictions before Texas Tech and QB Brendan Sorsby agreed to part ways.

That is significant because Texas Tech is the defending conference champion, and Sorsby was brought in to take the team to the next level. With Sorsby gone, does the outlook for the Red Raiders change?

It will be interesting to see how everything plays out with the Big 12 this year. Here’s a look at Athlon Sports‘ predictions on the Big 12’s standings and order of finish.

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The thought here was that Sorsby would play for Texas Tech after serving a two-game suspension. But even without Sorsby, the Red Raiders have enough to make another run at the Big 12 title.

Texas Tech has a strong backfield that includes Cameron Dickey, J’Koby Williams, and Quinten Joyner. The team lost key players on the defensive side of the ball, but it added multiple transfers, including linemen Trey White (San Diego State), Adam Trick (Miami, Ohio) and Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest) and linebacker Austin Romaine (Kansas State).

BYU has been strong for the last two seasons, compiling a 23-4 record during that span. Had it not been for Texas Tech last year, the Cougars would have won the Big 12 and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff.

After a standout freshman season, QB Bear Bachmeier returns to help BYU make a title run. The defense should be as strong as it was in 2025, as seven starters return.

After going 4-8 in 2024, Houston improved vastly in 2025 with a 10-3 record. It’s not a big surprise since head coach Willie Fritz has had success wherever he’s been a head coach.

QB Conner Weigman is back, and Fritz added a few transfers to help his quarterback have success, including running back Makhi Hughes (Oregon), tight end Patrick Overmyer (UTSA) and guard Shadre Hurst (Tulane). The Cougars will get an early test in September when they face Texas Tech.

Utah will look a little different in 2026 because it has a new head coach. Morgan Scalley takes over for Kyle Whittingham, who is now the head coach at Michigan.

Only three starters return on defense, so that’s one challenge the Utes will face in the fall. But they should be in good shape on offense, as quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin return.

Like Utah, Kansas State has a new head coach in Collin Klein. He takes over for Chris Klieman, who announced his retirement from coaching in December.

Athlon believes that the offensive line and defense will be key for the Wildcats to contend for a Big 12 title. The O-line will feature four new starters, and the defense is returning just two starters.

Arizona seems to be heading in the right direction with head coach Brent Brennan. After going 4-8 in 2024, the Wildcats made strides last year by finishing 9-4.

Defensively, Arizona should be strong with end Tre Smith returning from injury, and linebackers Chase Kennedy and Taye Brown also back. Additionally, quarterback Noah Fifita returns after throwing for 3,228 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.

Arizona State lost its share of talent during the offseason, as only two starters return from last year’s team. One of the biggest losses was QB Sam Leavitt, who transferred to LSU.

Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley is set to take Leavitt’s place. He joins the Sun Devils after playing in 15 games with 11 starts for the Wildcats and throwing for 2,489 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Oklahoma State is ready for a bounce-back season after going 1-11 in 2025. Mike Gundy was fired as head coach after three games last year, and the team hired Eric Morris from North Texas.

During the offseason, Morris added 80 new players to the roster. One of those players is QB Drew Mestemaker, who threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns for North Texas last year.

It’s interesting to see TCU a little low on the list because the team has won nine games in back-to-back seasons. Athlon believes the Horned Frogs have some question marks heading into the fall.

The biggest question mark is the QB position as Jaden Craig takes over for Josh Hoover, who is now at Indiana. In 2025, Craig played at Harvard and threw for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns in 11 games.

Rich Rodriguez returned to West Virginia last year and led the team to a 4-7 record. A big reason the Mountaineers struggled last year is that they averaged just 21.8 points per game.

This led to Rodriguez going after playmakers in the transfer portal. A big addition to the roster is Jacksonville State transfer running back Cam Cook, who led the nation in rushing last year with 1,659 yards.

Rest of the Big 12 order of finish

11. Kansas

12. Baylor

13. Cincinnati

14. Colorado

15. UCF

16. Iowa State