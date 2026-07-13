Athlon Sports predicts the SEC's biggest game for every week of the 2026 college football season

The countdown to the 2026 college football season is on, and the SEC once again features one of the nation’s toughest schedules. With the conference moving to a nine-game league slate, there are even more marquee matchups on the calendar this fall.

Rivalry games, College Football Playoff implications and conference title races are expected to dominate nearly every weekend. From blockbuster nonconference showdowns to heavyweight SEC clashes, there won’t be many quiet Saturdays.

Athlon Sports recently highlighted what it believes will be the top SEC game for each week of the regular season. Here’s a look at Steve Lassan’s picks for the biggest SEC matchup every week in 2026.

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Week 1: Clemson at LSU (Sept. 5)

The opening weekend features one of the nation’s biggest nonconference games as Clemson heads to Baton Rouge. Both teams enter the season with College Football Playoff aspirations, making this an immediate measuring-stick matchup in Lane Kiffin’s first game as the leader of LSU.

Other Key Games in Week 1

East Carolina at Alabama

Auburn vs. Baylor (Atlanta)

Ole Miss vs. Louisville (Sunday)

Week 2: Ohio State at Texas (Sept. 12)

Texas hosts defending national champion Ohio State in one of the most anticipated games of the season. The matchup could have major implications for the playoff race before conference play is even in full swing, as we saw during last year’s showdown in Columbus.

Other Key Games in Week 2

Missouri at Kansas (Friday)

Oklahoma at Michigan

Alabama at Kentucky

Arkansas at Utah

Mississippi State at Minnesota

Tennessee at Georgia Tech

Arizona State at Texas A&M

Week 3: LSU at Ole Miss (Sept. 19)

Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford after taking over at LSU, adding extra intrigue to an already massive SEC showdown. Early conference positioning will also be on the line between two expected contenders, as the atmosphere should be out of this world.

Other Key Games in Week 3

Florida State at Alabama

Georgia at Arkansas

Florida at Auburn

Kentucky at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at South Carolina

New Mexico at Oklahoma

NC State at Vanderbilt

Week 4: Oklahoma at Georgia (Sept. 26)

Georgia welcomes Oklahoma in a matchup featuring two programs with national championship expectations. It could also serve as an early statement game in the SEC title race, with Brent Venables’ squad looking to announce themselves as true contenders.

Other Key Games in Week 4

South Carolina at Alabama

Vanderbilt at Auburn

Ole Miss at Florida

South Carolina at Kentucky

Texas A&M at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

Texas at Tennessee

Week 5: Auburn at Tennessee (Oct. 3)

Tennessee gets another big opportunity at Neyland Stadium against an Auburn team looking to climb the SEC standings. Both programs hope this game helps build momentum entering the heart of conference play, with Alex Golesh returning to Knoxville after serving as Josh Heupel’s right-hand man.

Other Key Games in Week 5

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Alabama at Mississippi State

Florida at Missouri

Kentucky at South Carolina

Arkansas at Texas A&M

Week 6: Georgia at Alabama (Oct. 10)

Georgia and Alabama once again headline the SEC calendar in a matchup that rarely disappoints. It’s another chapter in one of college football’s premier rivalries with championship implications. An easy pick here for Lassan, despite the Red River Rivalry on the docket.

Other Key Games in Week 6

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Tennessee at Arkansas

South Carolina at Florida

LSU at Kentucky

Texas A&M at Missouri

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Week 7: Alabama at Tennessee (Oct. 17)

The Third Saturday in October returns as Alabama visits Tennessee. The rivalry has regained plenty of national attention in recent years and could again shape the SEC standings, especially at the midway point of the season.

Other Key Games in Week 7

Auburn at Georgia

Mississippi State at LSU

Missouri at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Oklahoma

Florida at Texas

Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Week 8: Ole Miss at Texas (Oct. 24)

Ole Miss travels to Austin for a showdown between two teams with playoff expectations. It could become one of the biggest conference games of the entire season, as Trinidad Chambliss and Arch Manning will put on a show.

Other Key Games in Week 8

Texas A&M at Alabama

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Oklahoma at Mississippi State

Tennessee at South Carolina

LSU at Auburn

Week 9: Florida vs. Georgia (Atlanta) (Oct. 31)

The annual rivalry heads to Atlanta on Halloween, but it remains one of college football’s signature events. As always, the outcome could go a long way toward deciding the SEC race, as Jon Sumrall takes over the Gators.

Other Key Games in Week 9

Missouri at Arkansas

Auburn at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Oklahoma

Mississippi State at Texas

Week 10: Georgia at Ole Miss (Nov. 7)

Georgia faces another difficult road trip when it visits Ole Miss in November. With the postseason approaching, every conference game becomes even more important, especially this College Football Playoff rematch.

Other Key Games in Week 10

Arkansas at Auburn

Oklahoma at Florida

Alabama at LSU

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Texas at Missouri

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Week 11: Texas at LSU (Nov. 14)

Texas heads to Death Valley for what could be one of the season’s defining SEC matchups. Both teams are expected to be firmly in the playoff conversation at this point. Steve Sarkisian versus Lane Kiffin will always be entertaining.

Other Key Games in Week 11

South Carolina at Arkansas

Missouri at Georgia

Florida at Kentucky

Auburn at Mississippi State

Ole Miss at Oklahoma

Tennessee at Texas A&M

Alabama at Vanderbilt

Week 12: Texas A&M at Oklahoma (Nov. 21)

Old Big 12 foes meet again as Texas A&M travels to Norman. The late-season matchup could have major implications for conference positioning and playoff hopes. Mike Elko and Brent Venables utilizing their defensive minds will be worth the price of admission alone.

Other Key Games in Week 12

LSU at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Florida

Kentucky at Missouri

Georgia at South Carolina

Arkansas at Texas

Week 13: Texas at Texas A&M (Friday) (Nov. 27)

Rivalry Week closes with one of the sport’s biggest matchups as Texas visits Texas A&M. The renewed rivalry is expected to once again carry enormous stakes in the SEC and College Football Playoff race. Last year’s game was great, this one could be even better.

Other Key Games in Week 13

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (Friday)

Florida at Florida State (Friday)

Auburn at Alabama

LSU at Arkansas

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Louisville at Kentucky

Oklahoma at Missouri

South Carolina at Clemson

Tennessee at Vanderbilt