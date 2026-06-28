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Athlon Sports releases preseason All-ACC team for 2026
The countdown to the 2026 college football season continues, and preseason honors are beginning to roll in. With that in mind, Athlon Sports released its preseason All-ACC team.
Miami led the way with several first-team selections, while Clemson, Louisville and Georgia Tech were also well represented. The list was compiled by Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan as part of the publication’s annual college football preview.
The selections are based on projected performance during the 2026 season rather than career accomplishments. Here’s a closer look at the first-team preseason All-ACC selections.
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Quarterback
Mensah headlines the preseason All-ACC offense ahead of his first season with the Hurricanes. He enters 2026 as one of the conference’s top quarterbacks and a player expected to lead Miami’s championship push. With the whole offseason in the system after transferring in from Duke, expectations are higher than ever for the veteran signal-caller.
Running Back
Isaac Brown, Louisville, Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami, Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech
The running back room features three of the ACC’s most explosive offensive playmakers. Brown returns after another productive season at Louisville, while Fletcher gives Miami another dangerous weapon in the backfield. Haynes rounds out the group, ready to emerge as one of Georgia Tech’s offensive leaders.
Wide Receiver
Malachi Toney, Miami (All-Purpose), Duce Robinson, Florida State, Cooper Barkate, Miami, Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson
Miami dominates the receiver selections with Toney and Barkate earning first-team recognition. Robinson gives Florida State one of the conference’s premier big-play threats, while Wesco continues Clemson’s tradition of elite receiver play. Toney also earned recognition as the conference’s top all-purpose player.
Tight End
Reynolds is the lone tight end on Athlon Sports’ preseason first team. He gives Virginia Tech one of the ACC’s top pass-catching options at the position. The Hokies will lean heavily on his versatility throughout the 2026 season.
Offensive Line
Joshua Bates, SMU, PJ Williams, SMU, McKale Boley, Virginia, Lance Robinson, Louisville, Ethan Mackenny, Georgia Tech
SMU leads the offensive line with a pair of first-team selections in Bates and Williams. Louisville, Virginia and Georgia Tech each placed one player on the unit. The group features a strong mix of experience and proven production entering the season.
Defensive Line
Damon Wilson II, Miami, Clev Lubin, Louisville, Will Heldt, Clemson, Melkart Abou Jaoude, North Carolina, Ahmad Moten, Miami
Miami once again stands out with two first-team defensive linemen. Clemson’s Heldt and Louisville’s Lubin headline a talented front expected to create havoc all season long. North Carolina’s Abou Jaoude rounds out one of the conference’s deepest position groups.
Linebacker
Sammy Brown, Clemson, Matt Rose, Stanford, Braylan Lovelace, Pitt, Kam Robinson, Virginia
The linebacker unit features proven stars from across the ACC. Brown returns as Clemson’s defensive leader, while Lovelace anchors Pittsburgh’s front seven. Rose and Robinson complete an athletic, experienced group.
Defensive Back
Ashton Hampton, Clemson, Tayon Holloway, Louisville, Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami, Chris Peal, Syracuse
The secondary includes standout defensive backs from four different programs. Hampton and Fitzgerald headline a talented group expected to be among the conference’s top playmakers. Holloway and Peal complete one of the ACC’s strongest defensive units.
Specialist
K Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech | P Dylan Joyce, Miami | KR Tre Richardson, Louisville | PR Malachi Toney, Miami
The specialists feature another strong showing from Miami with Joyce and Toney earning first-team honors. Richardson gives Louisville an explosive return threat, while Birr enters the season as one of the ACC’s top kickers. Special teams could once again play a major role in determining the conference championship race.
All-ACC Second Team
QB Kevin Jennings, SMU
RB Nate Sheppard, Duke
RB Jayden Scott, NC State
RB Ja’Kyrian Turner, Pitt
WR/All-Purpose Tre Richardson, Louisville
WR T.J. Moore, Clemson
WR Yamir Knight, SMU
WR Que’Sean Brown, Virginia Tech
TE Jeremiah Hasley, Duke
TE Kaelan Chudzinski, Boston College
C Matt Craycraft, Duke
OL Matthew McCoy, Miami
OL Ryan Baer, Pitt
OL Noah Josey, Virginia
OL Addison Nichols, SMU
OL Malachi Carney, Georgia Tech
DL Mandrell Desir, Florida State
DL Justin Scott, Miami
DL Langston Hardy, Wake Forest
DL Sean FitzSimmons, Pitt
DL Kemari Copeland, Virginia Tech
LB Mohamed Toure, Miami
LB Chris Jones, Florida State
LB Stanquan Clark, Louisville
LB Antonio Watts, Louisville
DB Cruce Brookins, Pitt
DB Demetres Samuel Jr., Syracuse
DB Xavier Lucas, Miami
DB KP Price, Boston College
DB Ja’Bril Rawls, Florida State
K Nolan Hauser, Clemson
P Daniel Sparks, Virginia
KR Solomon Beebe, Virginia
PR Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
All-ACC Third Team
QB CJ Bailey, NC State
RB Evan Dickens, Boston College
RB Marcellous Hawkins, Virginia Tech
RB Gideon Davidson, Clemson
RB Kendrick Raphael, SMU
WR Jordan Shipp, North Carolina
WR Ian Strong, California
WR Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
TE Brody Foley, Louisville
TE Dorian Thomas, California
C Drake Metcalf, Virginia
OL Brayden Jacobs, Clemson
OL Spike Sowells Jr., NC State
OL BJ Williams, Pitt
OL Niki Prongos, Stanford
OL Harris Sewell, Clemson
DL Jahiem Lawson, Clemson
DL Nick James, Pitt
DL Jimmy Scott, Pitt
DL Fisher Camac, Virginia
LB Tyler Thompson, Louisville
LB Harvey Dyson, NC State
LB Kyle Efford, Georgia Tech
LB Aiden Hall, Wake Forest
LB Kaleb Spencer, Virginia Tech
LB Chris D’Appolonia, Syracuse
DB Zechariah Poyser, Miami
DB Koen Entringer, Louisville
DB Jay Green, Stanford
DB Davaughn Patterson, Wake Forest
DB Shawn Lee Jr., Pitt
DB Jerome Carter II, Clemson
K Luca Lombardo, Boston College
P Kade Reynoldson, Duke
KR Jayden Scott, NC State
PR Que’Sean Brown, Virginia Tech
All-ACC Fourth Team
QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California
RB Ousmane Kromah, Florida State
RB Peyton Lewis, Virginia
RB Micah Ford, Stanford
RB Malachi Hosley, Georgia Tech
RB Adam Mohammed, California
WR/All-Purpose Micahi Danzy, Florida State
WR Cataurus Hicks, Pitt
WR Chase Hendricks, California
TE Elija Lofton, Miami
TE Benji Blackburn, Stanford
OL Clinton Richard, Wake Forest
OL Jackson Cantwell, Miami
OL Teague Andersen, NC State
OL Kyle Altuner, Virginia Tech
OL Nick Del Grande, Duke
OL Eryx Daugherty, Louisville
DL Daniel Lyons, Florida State
DL Gabe Kirschke, Wake Forest
DL Jayden Wayne, California
DL Preston Watson, Duke
LB Brandon Booker, SMU
LB Nick Mergott, Duke
LB Antoine Deslauriers, Syracuse
LB Alexander Kilgore, SMU
LB E.J. Lightsey, Georgia Tech
DB DaShawn Stone, Duke
DB OJ Frederique, Miami
DB Isaiah Brown-Murray, Virginia Tech
DB Brian Nelson II, NC State
DB Jaiden Patterson, North Carolina
DB Brandon Nicholson, Stanford
DB Ricky Fletcher, California
K John Love, Virginia Tech
P Aidan Flintoft, Stanford
KR Jayden Moore, Duke
PR Yamir Knight, SMU