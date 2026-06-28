Athlon Sports releases preseason All-ACC team for 2026

The countdown to the 2026 college football season continues, and preseason honors are beginning to roll in. With that in mind, Athlon Sports released its preseason All-ACC team.

Miami led the way with several first-team selections, while Clemson, Louisville and Georgia Tech were also well represented. The list was compiled by Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan as part of the publication’s annual college football preview.

The selections are based on projected performance during the 2026 season rather than career accomplishments. Here’s a closer look at the first-team preseason All-ACC selections.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Quarterback

Darian Mensah, Miami

Mensah headlines the preseason All-ACC offense ahead of his first season with the Hurricanes. He enters 2026 as one of the conference’s top quarterbacks and a player expected to lead Miami’s championship push. With the whole offseason in the system after transferring in from Duke, expectations are higher than ever for the veteran signal-caller.

Running Back

Isaac Brown, Louisville, Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami, Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech

The running back room features three of the ACC’s most explosive offensive playmakers. Brown returns after another productive season at Louisville, while Fletcher gives Miami another dangerous weapon in the backfield. Haynes rounds out the group, ready to emerge as one of Georgia Tech’s offensive leaders.

Wide Receiver

Malachi Toney, Miami (All-Purpose), Duce Robinson, Florida State, Cooper Barkate, Miami, Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson

Miami dominates the receiver selections with Toney and Barkate earning first-team recognition. Robinson gives Florida State one of the conference’s premier big-play threats, while Wesco continues Clemson’s tradition of elite receiver play. Toney also earned recognition as the conference’s top all-purpose player.

Tight End

Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

Reynolds is the lone tight end on Athlon Sports’ preseason first team. He gives Virginia Tech one of the ACC’s top pass-catching options at the position. The Hokies will lean heavily on his versatility throughout the 2026 season.

Offensive Line

Joshua Bates, SMU, PJ Williams, SMU, McKale Boley, Virginia, Lance Robinson, Louisville, Ethan Mackenny, Georgia Tech

SMU leads the offensive line with a pair of first-team selections in Bates and Williams. Louisville, Virginia and Georgia Tech each placed one player on the unit. The group features a strong mix of experience and proven production entering the season.

Defensive Line

Damon Wilson II, Miami, Clev Lubin, Louisville, Will Heldt, Clemson, Melkart Abou Jaoude, North Carolina, Ahmad Moten, Miami

Miami once again stands out with two first-team defensive linemen. Clemson’s Heldt and Louisville’s Lubin headline a talented front expected to create havoc all season long. North Carolina’s Abou Jaoude rounds out one of the conference’s deepest position groups.

Linebacker

Sammy Brown, Clemson, Matt Rose, Stanford, Braylan Lovelace, Pitt, Kam Robinson, Virginia

The linebacker unit features proven stars from across the ACC. Brown returns as Clemson’s defensive leader, while Lovelace anchors Pittsburgh’s front seven. Rose and Robinson complete an athletic, experienced group.

Defensive Back

Ashton Hampton, Clemson, Tayon Holloway, Louisville, Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami, Chris Peal, Syracuse

The secondary includes standout defensive backs from four different programs. Hampton and Fitzgerald headline a talented group expected to be among the conference’s top playmakers. Holloway and Peal complete one of the ACC’s strongest defensive units.

Specialist

K Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech | P Dylan Joyce, Miami | KR Tre Richardson, Louisville | PR Malachi Toney, Miami

The specialists feature another strong showing from Miami with Joyce and Toney earning first-team honors. Richardson gives Louisville an explosive return threat, while Birr enters the season as one of the ACC’s top kickers. Special teams could once again play a major role in determining the conference championship race.

All-ACC Second Team

QB Kevin Jennings, SMU

RB Nate Sheppard, Duke

RB Jayden Scott, NC State

RB Ja’Kyrian Turner, Pitt

WR/All-Purpose Tre Richardson, Louisville

WR T.J. Moore, Clemson

WR Yamir Knight, SMU

WR Que’Sean Brown, Virginia Tech

TE Jeremiah Hasley, Duke

TE Kaelan Chudzinski, Boston College

C Matt Craycraft, Duke

OL Matthew McCoy, Miami

OL Ryan Baer, Pitt

OL Noah Josey, Virginia

OL Addison Nichols, SMU

OL Malachi Carney, Georgia Tech

DL Mandrell Desir, Florida State

DL Justin Scott, Miami

DL Langston Hardy, Wake Forest

DL Sean FitzSimmons, Pitt

DL Kemari Copeland, Virginia Tech

LB Mohamed Toure, Miami

LB Chris Jones, Florida State

LB Stanquan Clark, Louisville

LB Antonio Watts, Louisville

DB Cruce Brookins, Pitt

DB Demetres Samuel Jr., Syracuse

DB Xavier Lucas, Miami

DB KP Price, Boston College

DB Ja’Bril Rawls, Florida State

K Nolan Hauser, Clemson

P Daniel Sparks, Virginia

KR Solomon Beebe, Virginia

PR Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

All-ACC Third Team

QB CJ Bailey, NC State

RB Evan Dickens, Boston College

RB Marcellous Hawkins, Virginia Tech

RB Gideon Davidson, Clemson

RB Kendrick Raphael, SMU

WR Jordan Shipp, North Carolina

WR Ian Strong, California

WR Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

TE Brody Foley, Louisville

TE Dorian Thomas, California

C Drake Metcalf, Virginia

OL Brayden Jacobs, Clemson

OL Spike Sowells Jr., NC State

OL BJ Williams, Pitt

OL Niki Prongos, Stanford

OL Harris Sewell, Clemson

DL Jahiem Lawson, Clemson

DL Nick James, Pitt

DL Jimmy Scott, Pitt

DL Fisher Camac, Virginia

LB Tyler Thompson, Louisville

LB Harvey Dyson, NC State

LB Kyle Efford, Georgia Tech

LB Aiden Hall, Wake Forest

LB Kaleb Spencer, Virginia Tech

LB Chris D’Appolonia, Syracuse

DB Zechariah Poyser, Miami

DB Koen Entringer, Louisville

DB Jay Green, Stanford

DB Davaughn Patterson, Wake Forest

DB Shawn Lee Jr., Pitt

DB Jerome Carter II, Clemson

K Luca Lombardo, Boston College

P Kade Reynoldson, Duke

KR Jayden Scott, NC State

PR Que’Sean Brown, Virginia Tech

All-ACC Fourth Team

QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California

RB Ousmane Kromah, Florida State

RB Peyton Lewis, Virginia

RB Micah Ford, Stanford

RB Malachi Hosley, Georgia Tech

RB Adam Mohammed, California

WR/All-Purpose Micahi Danzy, Florida State

WR Cataurus Hicks, Pitt

WR Chase Hendricks, California

TE Elija Lofton, Miami

TE Benji Blackburn, Stanford

OL Clinton Richard, Wake Forest

OL Jackson Cantwell, Miami

OL Teague Andersen, NC State

OL Kyle Altuner, Virginia Tech

OL Nick Del Grande, Duke

OL Eryx Daugherty, Louisville

DL Daniel Lyons, Florida State

DL Gabe Kirschke, Wake Forest

DL Jayden Wayne, California

DL Preston Watson, Duke

LB Brandon Booker, SMU

LB Nick Mergott, Duke

LB Antoine Deslauriers, Syracuse

LB Alexander Kilgore, SMU

LB E.J. Lightsey, Georgia Tech

DB DaShawn Stone, Duke

DB OJ Frederique, Miami

DB Isaiah Brown-Murray, Virginia Tech

DB Brian Nelson II, NC State

DB Jaiden Patterson, North Carolina

DB Brandon Nicholson, Stanford

DB Ricky Fletcher, California

K John Love, Virginia Tech

P Aidan Flintoft, Stanford

KR Jayden Moore, Duke

PR Yamir Knight, SMU