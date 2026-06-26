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Athlon Sports releases preseason All-America team for 2026
The countdown to the 2026 college football season is on. With less than 70 days until kickoff, Athlon Sports has unveiled its preseason All-America Team, highlighting the nation’s top projected players entering the fall.
As always, the list is loaded with future NFL talent from every corner of the country. The SEC paced all conferences with 48 total selections, followed by the Big Ten with 43, the Big 12 with 15 and the ACC with 13.
Oregon led all programs with 11 selections, while Georgia and Indiana each placed eight players on the preseason All-America Team. Check it out below, as Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan based the selections on projected performance in 2026 while also factoring in past production and career accomplishments.
Quarterback
Texas quarterback Arch Manning headlines the preseason All-America team after entering the season as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Manning continues as one of the faces of college football after another offseason of sky-high expectations in Austin. If he lives up to the hype, he’ll have Texas firmly in the national championship conversation.
Running Back
Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy and Ole Miss’ Kewan Lacy earned first-team recognition at running back. Hardy emerged as one of the SEC’s top backs, while Lacy gives the Rebels another explosive playmaker in the backfield.
Wide Receiver
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, Cam Coleman, Texas, Duce Robinson, Florida State, Malachi Toney, Miami (All-Purpose)
Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith headlines a loaded receiver room alongside Texas transfer Cam Coleman and Florida State standout Duce Robinson, while Miami all-purpose weapon Malachi Toney rounded out the group. Smith enters the year as one of the nation’s premier playmakers, with Coleman and Robinson both possessing elite size and athleticism. Toney’s versatility makes him one of the most dangerous players in the country with the ball in his hands.
Tight End
LSU’s Trey’Dez Green earned the nod as Athlon Sports’ preseason first-team tight end. Green has developed into one of the Tigers’ most reliable offensive weapons entering 2026. His combination of size, athleticism and pass-catching ability makes him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.
Offensive Line
Iapani Laloulu, Oregon, Carter Smith, Indiana, Trevor Goosby, Texas, Kade Pieper, Iowa, Cayden Green, Missouri
Oregon center Iapani Laloulu, Indiana’s Carter Smith, Texas tackle Trevor Goosby, Iowa’s Kade Pieper and Missouri’s Cayden Green make up the first-team offensive line. The group features experienced veterans from programs expected to contend for conference championships. Strong offensive line play will once again be a major factor for each team this fall.
Defensive Line
Colin Simmons, Texas, John Henry Daley, Michigan, Tyrique Tucker, Indiana, A’Mauri Washington, Oregon
Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons headlines the defensive front alongside Michigan’s John Henry Daley, Indiana’s Tyrique Tucker and Oregon’s A’Mauri Washington. Simmons enters the season as one of the country’s top pass rushers after an impressive sophomore campaign. Each player has proven capable of disrupting opposing offenses on a weekly basis.
Linebacker
Xavier Atkins, Auburn, Whit Weeks, LSU, Rasheem Biles, Texas, Rolijah Hardy, Indiana
Auburn’s Xavier Atkins, LSU’s Whit Weeks, Texas transfer Rasheem Biles and Indiana’s Rolijah Hardy earned first-team linebacker honors. Weeks and Atkins are among the SEC’s most productive defenders entering the season. Biles and Hardy give the unit even more athleticism and playmaking ability.
Cornerback
Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia
Notre Dame’s Leonard Moore and Georgia’s Ellis Robinson IV headline the cornerback position. Both defenders are expected to be among the nation’s best in coverage this season. Their ability to eliminate opposing receivers should anchor two elite secondaries.
Safety
KJ Bolden, Georgia, Bray Hubbard, Alabama
Georgia’s KJ Bolden and Alabama’s Bray Hubbard were selected as the preseason first-team safeties. Bolden continues to build on his reputation as one of college football’s premier defensive backs. Hubbard gives Alabama another veteran leader in the secondary.
Specialist
K Tate Sandell, Oklahoma | P Evan Crenshaw, Troy | KR Da’Realyst Clark, Kent State | PR Ryan Niblett, Texas
Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell, Troy punter Evan Crenshaw, Kent State kick returner Da’Realyst Clark and Texas punt returner Ryan Niblett round out the preseason All-America team. Each player has already established himself as one of the nation’s top specialists. Special teams often decide close games, and this quartet has the ability to make game-changing plays throughout the season.
All-America Second Team
QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State
RB Jadan Baugh, Florida
RB Isaac Brown, Louisville
RB/All-Purpose Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State
WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M
WR Charlie Becker, Indiana
WR KJ Duff, Rutgers
TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon
C Drew Bobo, Georgia
OL Anthonie Knapp, Notre Dame
OL Austin Siereveld, Ohio State
OL Trevor Lauck, Iowa
OL Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati
DL David Stone, Oklahoma
DL A.J. Holmes, Texas Tech
DL Anthony Smith, Minnesota
DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
LB Teitum Tuioti, Oregon
LB Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
LB Isaiah Jones, Indiana
LB Raylen Wilson, Georgia
CB Brice Pollock, Texas Tech
CB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
S Marcus Ratcliffe, Texas A&M
S Amare Ferrell, Indiana
K Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
P Palmer Williams, Baylor
KR Koi Perich, Oregon
PR Vicari Swain, South Carolina
All-America Third Team
QB Dante Moore, Oregon
RB LJ Martin, BYU
RB Mark Fletcher, Miami
RB Bo Jackson, Ohio State
All-Purpose/RB Antwan Raymond, Rutgers
WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama
WR Amare Thomas, Houston
WR Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State
WR Nick Marsh, Indiana
TE Terrance Carter, Texas Tech
C Bruce Mitchell, BYU
OL Shadre Hurst, Houston
OL Jordan Seaton, LSU
OL Wendell Moe, Tennessee
OL Earnest Greene, Georgia
DL Will Echoles, Ole Miss
DL Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
DL Clev Lubin, Louisville
DL Taylor Wein, Oklahoma
DL Princewill Umanmielen, LSU
LB Sammy Brown, Clemson
LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame
LB Ben Roberts, Texas Tech
LB Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
CB Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon
CB DJ Pickett, LSU
CB Zabien Brown, Alabama
S Keon Sabb, Alabama
S Koi Perich, Oregon
S Adon Shuler, Notre Dame
K Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech
P Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
KR Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn
PR Malachi Toney, Miami
All-America Fourth Team
QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame
RB Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech
RB Nate Frazier, Georgia
RB Jordan Marshall, Michigan
All-Purpose Wayne Knight, UCLA
WR Cooper Barkate, Miami
WR Bryant Wesco, Clemson
WR Dakorien Moore, Oregon
WR Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
TE Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State
C Justin Evans, Nebraska
OL Luke Montgomery, Ohio State
OL Carson Hinzman, Ohio State
OL PJ Williams, SMU
OL Brady Small, Army
OL Andrew Sprague, Michigan
OL Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss
DL Ahmad Moten, Miami
DL Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State
DL Elijah Griffin, Georgia
DL Kenyatta Jackson, Ohio State
DL Bear Alexander, Oregon
DL Boubacar Traore, Notre Dame
LB Cade Uluave, BYU
LB Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama
LB Austin Romaine, Texas Tech
LB Daniel Wingate, Maryland
LB Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame
CB Jyaire Hill, Michigan
CB Jamari Sharpe, Indiana
CB Ty Redmond, Tennessee
S Marcus Neal, Penn State
S Faletau Satuala, BYU
S Zach Lutmer, Iowa
S Jelani McDonald, Texas
K Peyton Woodring, Georgia
P Bryce McFerson, Maryland
KR Chauncy Cobb, Arkansas State
PR Jacory Barney Jr., Nebraska