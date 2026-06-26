Athlon Sports releases preseason All-America team for 2026

The countdown to the 2026 college football season is on. With less than 70 days until kickoff, Athlon Sports has unveiled its preseason All-America Team, highlighting the nation’s top projected players entering the fall.

As always, the list is loaded with future NFL talent from every corner of the country. The SEC paced all conferences with 48 total selections, followed by the Big Ten with 43, the Big 12 with 15 and the ACC with 13.

Oregon led all programs with 11 selections, while Georgia and Indiana each placed eight players on the preseason All-America Team. Check it out below, as Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan based the selections on projected performance in 2026 while also factoring in past production and career accomplishments.

Quarterback

Arch Manning, Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning headlines the preseason All-America team after entering the season as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Manning continues as one of the faces of college football after another offseason of sky-high expectations in Austin. If he lives up to the hype, he’ll have Texas firmly in the national championship conversation.

Running Back

Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy and Ole Miss’ Kewan Lacy earned first-team recognition at running back. Hardy emerged as one of the SEC’s top backs, while Lacy gives the Rebels another explosive playmaker in the backfield.

Wide Receiver

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, Cam Coleman, Texas, Duce Robinson, Florida State, Malachi Toney, Miami (All-Purpose)

Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith headlines a loaded receiver room alongside Texas transfer Cam Coleman and Florida State standout Duce Robinson, while Miami all-purpose weapon Malachi Toney rounded out the group. Smith enters the year as one of the nation’s premier playmakers, with Coleman and Robinson both possessing elite size and athleticism. Toney’s versatility makes him one of the most dangerous players in the country with the ball in his hands.

Tight End

Trey’Dez Green, LSU

LSU’s Trey’Dez Green earned the nod as Athlon Sports’ preseason first-team tight end. Green has developed into one of the Tigers’ most reliable offensive weapons entering 2026. His combination of size, athleticism and pass-catching ability makes him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.

Offensive Line

Iapani Laloulu, Oregon, Carter Smith, Indiana, Trevor Goosby, Texas, Kade Pieper, Iowa, Cayden Green, Missouri

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu, Indiana’s Carter Smith, Texas tackle Trevor Goosby, Iowa’s Kade Pieper and Missouri’s Cayden Green make up the first-team offensive line. The group features experienced veterans from programs expected to contend for conference championships. Strong offensive line play will once again be a major factor for each team this fall.

Defensive Line

Colin Simmons, Texas, John Henry Daley, Michigan, Tyrique Tucker, Indiana, A’Mauri Washington, Oregon

Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons headlines the defensive front alongside Michigan’s John Henry Daley, Indiana’s Tyrique Tucker and Oregon’s A’Mauri Washington. Simmons enters the season as one of the country’s top pass rushers after an impressive sophomore campaign. Each player has proven capable of disrupting opposing offenses on a weekly basis.

Linebacker

Xavier Atkins, Auburn, Whit Weeks, LSU, Rasheem Biles, Texas, Rolijah Hardy, Indiana

Auburn’s Xavier Atkins, LSU’s Whit Weeks, Texas transfer Rasheem Biles and Indiana’s Rolijah Hardy earned first-team linebacker honors. Weeks and Atkins are among the SEC’s most productive defenders entering the season. Biles and Hardy give the unit even more athleticism and playmaking ability.

Cornerback

Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

Notre Dame’s Leonard Moore and Georgia’s Ellis Robinson IV headline the cornerback position. Both defenders are expected to be among the nation’s best in coverage this season. Their ability to eliminate opposing receivers should anchor two elite secondaries.

Safety

KJ Bolden, Georgia, Bray Hubbard, Alabama

Georgia’s KJ Bolden and Alabama’s Bray Hubbard were selected as the preseason first-team safeties. Bolden continues to build on his reputation as one of college football’s premier defensive backs. Hubbard gives Alabama another veteran leader in the secondary.

Specialist

K Tate Sandell, Oklahoma | P Evan Crenshaw, Troy | KR Da’Realyst Clark, Kent State | PR Ryan Niblett, Texas

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell, Troy punter Evan Crenshaw, Kent State kick returner Da’Realyst Clark and Texas punt returner Ryan Niblett round out the preseason All-America team. Each player has already established himself as one of the nation’s top specialists. Special teams often decide close games, and this quartet has the ability to make game-changing plays throughout the season.

All-America Second Team

QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State

RB Jadan Baugh, Florida

RB Isaac Brown, Louisville

RB/All-Purpose Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State

WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M

WR Charlie Becker, Indiana

WR KJ Duff, Rutgers

TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon

C Drew Bobo, Georgia

OL Anthonie Knapp, Notre Dame

OL Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

OL Trevor Lauck, Iowa

OL Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

DL David Stone, Oklahoma

DL A.J. Holmes, Texas Tech

DL Anthony Smith, Minnesota

DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

LB Teitum Tuioti, Oregon

LB Kip Lewis, Oklahoma

LB Isaiah Jones, Indiana

LB Raylen Wilson, Georgia

CB Brice Pollock, Texas Tech

CB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

S Marcus Ratcliffe, Texas A&M

S Amare Ferrell, Indiana

K Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

P Palmer Williams, Baylor

KR Koi Perich, Oregon

PR Vicari Swain, South Carolina

All-America Third Team

QB Dante Moore, Oregon

RB LJ Martin, BYU

RB Mark Fletcher, Miami

RB Bo Jackson, Ohio State

All-Purpose/RB Antwan Raymond, Rutgers

WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

WR Amare Thomas, Houston

WR Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State

WR Nick Marsh, Indiana

TE Terrance Carter, Texas Tech

C Bruce Mitchell, BYU

OL Shadre Hurst, Houston

OL Jordan Seaton, LSU

OL Wendell Moe, Tennessee

OL Earnest Greene, Georgia

DL Will Echoles, Ole Miss

DL Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

DL Clev Lubin, Louisville

DL Taylor Wein, Oklahoma

DL Princewill Umanmielen, LSU

LB Sammy Brown, Clemson

LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame

LB Ben Roberts, Texas Tech

LB Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

CB Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon

CB DJ Pickett, LSU

CB Zabien Brown, Alabama

S Keon Sabb, Alabama

S Koi Perich, Oregon

S Adon Shuler, Notre Dame

K Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech

P Grayson Miller, Oklahoma

KR Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn

PR Malachi Toney, Miami

All-America Fourth Team

QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame

RB Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech

RB Nate Frazier, Georgia

RB Jordan Marshall, Michigan

All-Purpose Wayne Knight, UCLA

WR Cooper Barkate, Miami

WR Bryant Wesco, Clemson

WR Dakorien Moore, Oregon

WR Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

TE Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State

C Justin Evans, Nebraska

OL Luke Montgomery, Ohio State

OL Carson Hinzman, Ohio State

OL PJ Williams, SMU

OL Brady Small, Army

OL Andrew Sprague, Michigan

OL Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss

DL Ahmad Moten, Miami

DL Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State

DL Elijah Griffin, Georgia

DL Kenyatta Jackson, Ohio State

DL Bear Alexander, Oregon

DL Boubacar Traore, Notre Dame

LB Cade Uluave, BYU

LB Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama

LB Austin Romaine, Texas Tech

LB Daniel Wingate, Maryland

LB Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame

CB Jyaire Hill, Michigan

CB Jamari Sharpe, Indiana

CB Ty Redmond, Tennessee

S Marcus Neal, Penn State

S Faletau Satuala, BYU

S Zach Lutmer, Iowa

S Jelani McDonald, Texas

K Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P Bryce McFerson, Maryland

KR Chauncy Cobb, Arkansas State

PR Jacory Barney Jr., Nebraska