Athlon Sports releases preseason All-Big 12 teams for 2026 college football season

With the 2026 college football season on the horizon, Athlon Sports has released its preseason All-Big 12 teams.

Texas Tech leads the way with a whopping 20 selections, followed by BYU (13) and Houston (12). The Red Raiders are fresh off their first Big 12 Championship in program history, and are seeking yet another conference title this season.

One thing Athlon pointed out is that the All-Big 12 team is based on how the players will perform in 2026. Here’s a look at the team, and for more on Athlon, fans can order the 2026 College Football Preview magazine HERE.

Preseason All-Big 12 First Team

Quarterback

Noah Fifita, Arizona

Arizona‘s Noah Fifita returns to the program for his fifth and final season as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the FBS. Fifita shined for the Wildcats last season, passing for 3,228 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Across his four-year stint in Tucson, Fifita has compiled 9,183 passing yards and 73 passing touchdowns. He was named First Team All-Big 12 last season.

Running Back

Cam Cook, West Virginia; Cameron Dickey, Texas Tech; L.J. Martin, BYU

Texas Tech‘s Cameron Dickey and BYU‘s L.J. Martin return for another season with their respective programs, while Cam Cook transferred into West Virginia from Jacksonville State. Cook leads the pack here, as he led the FBS with 1,659 rushing yards last season. His 16 rushing touchdowns ranked sixth in FBS. Both Dickey and Martin were named First Team All-Big 12 last season.

Wide Receiver

Omarion Miller, Arizona State; Amare Thomas, Houston; Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State

Of the three wide receivers present on Athlon’s First Team All-Big 12 list, Houston‘s Amare Thomas is the lone returner to the program he was at last season. Omarion Miller transferred into Arizona State from Colorado, and Wyatt Young followed head coach Eric Morris and quarterback Drew Mestemaker to Oklahoma State from North Texas. Young led the pack in receiving last season with 1,264 yards (third-most in FBS) and 10 touchdowns (T-12th most in FBS). Thomas was a First Team All-Big 12 selection last year.

Tight End

Terrance Carter, Texas Tech

Reigning Second Team All-Big 12 selection Terrance Carter makes Athlon’s Preseason Big-12 First Team. For the Red Raiders last season, Carter hauled in 55 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns. It looked as if he’d be catching passes from Brendan Sorsby this season, but that will no longer be the case. Along with his All-Big 12 selection last year, he was a First Team All-Sun Belt selection at Louisiana in 2024.

All-Purpose

Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State star running back Caleb Hawkins was yet another departure from North Texas following Eric Morris‘ hiring in Stillwater. Hawkins dominated The American Conference as a freshman last season, rushing for 1,434 yards (fifth-most in FBS) and 25 touchdowns (most in FBS), earning First Team All-American Conference honors. Reuniting with quarterback Drew Mestemaker and wide receiver Wyatt Young, Hawkins is looking to bring Oklahoma State back to national relevance.

Offensive Line

OL Joe Cotton, Cincinnati; OL Shadre Hurst, Houston; C Bruce Mitchell, BYU; OL John Pastore, Kansas State; OL Howard Sampson, Texas Tech; OL Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

The Big 12 is loaded with superstars on the offensive line. BYU‘s Bruce Mitchell was named First Team All-Big 12 last season, and is seeking his second straight nod in 2026. Cincinnati actually boasts two selections in Joe Cotton and Evan Tengesdahl. Houston‘s Shadre Hurst, Kansas State‘s John Pastore, and Texas Tech‘s Howard Sampson are also present.

Defensive Line

DL Wendell Gregory, Kansas State; DL A.J. Holmes, Texas Tech; DL Mateen Ibirogba, Texas Tech; DL Adam Trick, Texas Tech

Three of the four DL selections for Athlon’s First Team All-Big 12 Team will be suiting up for Texas Tech this season. Second Team All-Big 12 selection A.J. Holmes is back for his second season in Lubbock, while Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest) and Adam Trick (Miami OH) are transferring in. The Red Raiders have certainly reloaded on the defensive front as they seek a second consecutive College Football Playoff berth.

Linebackers

Taye Brown, Arizona; Ben Roberts, Texas Tech; Austin Romaine, Texas Tech; Cade Uluave, BYU

Arizona‘s Taye Brown and Texas Tech‘s Ben Roberts return to their respective programs, while Austin Romaine (Kansas State to Texas Tech) and Cade Uluave (Cal to BYU) begin new collegiate journeys. Roberts was named Third Team All-Big 12 last season after recording 90 tackles with four interceptions and two forced fumbles. With star Jacob Rodriguez on to the NFL, Roberts will be thrusted into an even bigger role for Tech this season.

Cornerbacks

Will James, Houston; Evan Johnson, BYU; Brice Pollock, Texas Tech

Texas Tech corner Brice Pollock was a staple of the Red Raiders’ dominant defense last season, as he recorded 48 tackles and seven pass deflections with five interceptions. He was named First Team All-Big 12, and recorded two tackles in their Orange Bowl matchup with Oregon. Will James hauled in three interceptions for Houston last year, while Johnson recorded five picks and seven pass deflections for the Cougars.

Safeties

Jamel Johnson, TCU; Faletau Satuala, BYU

TCU‘s Jamel Johnson was named Second Team All-Big 12 last season, while BYU‘s Faletau Satuala was named to the Third Team. Johnson compiled 96 tackles and five interceptions with three pass deflections last season, while Satuala recorded 84 tackles and three interceptions with four pass deflections.

Specialists

PR Mana Carvalho, Utah; K Stone Harrington, Texas Tech; KR J’Koby Williams, Texas Tech; P Palmer Williams, Baylor

Texas Tech‘s Stone Harrington (22/28 FGM) and Baylor‘s Palmer Williams were tabbed First Team All-Big 12 selection last season, and land on Athlon’s Preseason Big-12 First Team. Texas Tech‘s J’Koby Williams is here as a kick returner after totaling 538 yards and a touchdown last season. He is also present on Athlon’s Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team as an all-purpose player.

Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team

QB: Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

RB: Makhi Hughes, Houston

RB: Joe Jackson, Kansas State

RB: Wayshawn Parker, Utah

WR: Jordan Dwyer, TCU

WR: Kenny Johnson, Texas Tech

WR: Braden Pegan, Utah

WR: Danny Scudero, Colorado

TE: Garrett Oakley, Kansas State

All-Purpose: J’Koby Williams, Texas Tech

OL: Alexander Doost, Arizona

OL: Amir Herring, Kansas

OL: Jacob Ponton, Texas Tech

OL: Kyle Sfarcioc, BYU

OL: Ben Taylor-Whitfield, TCU

C: Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech

DL: Ansel Din-Mbuh, TCU

DL: Brandon Mack II, Houston

DL: Bodie Schoonover, BYU

DL: Isaac Terrell, Iowa State

DL: Trey White, Texas Tech

LB: Lewis Carter, UCF

LB: John Curry, Texas Tech

LB: Isaiah Glasker, BYU

LB: Trey Lathan, Kansas

LB: Owen Long, Arizona State

CB: Jayden Bellamy, UCF

CB: Jay’Vion Cole, Arizona

CB: Zashon Rich, Kansas State

CB: Javion White, Houston

S: Jackson Bennee, Utah

S: Brenden Jordan, Texas Tech

P: Max Fletcher, Cincinnati

PR: Aiden Flora, Iowa State

KR: Quentin Gibson, Colorado

K: Kyle Konrardy, Iowa State

Preseason All-Big 12 Third Team

QB: Devon Dampier, Utah

RB: Dylan Edwards, Kansas

RB: Jeremy Payne, TCU

RB: Dawson Pendergrass, Baylor

WR: Chris Barnes, Oklahoma State

WR: Reed Harris, Arizona State

WR: Tre Spivey, Arizona

WR: Jaron Tibbs, Kansas State

TE: Patrick Overmyer, Houston

OL: Tristan Bounds, Arizona

OL: Andrew Gentry, BYU

OL: Nick Krahe, West Virginia

OL: Keith Olson, Utah

C: Taran Tyo, Cincinnati

OL: Kaden Sieracki, Baylor

DL: C.J. Fite, Arizona State

DL: Leroy Harris III, Kansas

DL: Khalil Laufau, Houston

DL: Paul Oyewale, TCU

DL: Keanu Tanuvasa, BYU

DL: Hosea Wheeler, Baylor

LB: Travion Barnes, Baylor

LB: Johnathan Hall, Utah

LB: Chase Kennedy, Arizona

LB: Gideon Lampron, Colorado

LB: Jonathan Thompson, Cincinnati

CB: Therrian Alexander III, BYU

CB: Jordan Allen, Houston

CB: Elijah Davis, Utah

CB: Jalen Todd, Kansas

S: Boo Carter, Colorado

S: Jacob Redding, Baylor

P: John Hoyet Chance, TCU

PR: Kenny Johnson, Texas Tech

KR: Cameron Pettaway, Iowa State

K: Luis Rodriguez, Kansas State

Preseason All-Big 12 Fourth Team

QB: Bear Bachmeier, BYU

RB: Kyson Brown, Arizona State

RB: Kedrick Reescano, Arizona

RB: Duke Watson, UCF

WR: Jaden Bray, West Virginia

WR: Nik McMillan, Kansas

WR: DeAndre Moore Jr., Colorado

WR: Jojo Phillips, BYU

WR: Duane Thomas, UCF

TE: Zach Atkins, Colorado

TE: Dylan Wade, UCF

C: Anthony Boswell, Houston

OL: Calvin Clements, Kansas

OL: Preston Cushman, UCF

OL: Amare Grayson, West Virginia

OL: Maki Stewart, Arizona State

OL: Drew Terrill, Houston

OL: Hunter Zambrano, Texas Tech

DL: Zeke Durham-Campbell, West Virginia

DL: Lance Holtzclaw, Utah

DL: Jaleel Johnson, Oklahoma State

DL: Balansama Kamara, Colorado

DL: Tre Smith, Arizona

DL: Clayton Smith, Arizona State

LB: Max Carroll, TCU

LB: Sione Fotu, Houston

LB: Liona Lefau, Colorado

LB: Ethan Wesloski, Oklahoma State

CB: LaDainian Fields, Oklahoma State

CB: Vernon Glover, TCU

CB: Ashton Stamps, Arizona State

CB: LeVar Thornton Jr., Baylor

S: Randon Fontenette, Colorado

S: Demari Henderson, UCF

S: Lyrik Rawls, Arizona State

KR: Chris Barnes, Oklahoma State

PR: Boo Carter, Colorado

P: Bryan Hansen, West Virginia

K: Stephen Rusnak, Cincinnati