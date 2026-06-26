On3 Football
Athlon Sports releases preseason All-Big 12 teams for 2026 college football season
With the 2026 college football season on the horizon, Athlon Sports has released its preseason All-Big 12 teams.
Texas Tech leads the way with a whopping 20 selections, followed by BYU (13) and Houston (12). The Red Raiders are fresh off their first Big 12 Championship in program history, and are seeking yet another conference title this season.
One thing Athlon pointed out is that the All-Big 12 team is based on how the players will perform in 2026. Here’s a look at the team, and for more on Athlon, fans can order the 2026 College Football Preview magazine HERE.
Preseason All-Big 12 First Team
Quarterback
Arizona‘s Noah Fifita returns to the program for his fifth and final season as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the FBS. Fifita shined for the Wildcats last season, passing for 3,228 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Across his four-year stint in Tucson, Fifita has compiled 9,183 passing yards and 73 passing touchdowns. He was named First Team All-Big 12 last season.
Running Back
Cam Cook, West Virginia; Cameron Dickey, Texas Tech; L.J. Martin, BYU
Texas Tech‘s Cameron Dickey and BYU‘s L.J. Martin return for another season with their respective programs, while Cam Cook transferred into West Virginia from Jacksonville State. Cook leads the pack here, as he led the FBS with 1,659 rushing yards last season. His 16 rushing touchdowns ranked sixth in FBS. Both Dickey and Martin were named First Team All-Big 12 last season.
Wide Receiver
Omarion Miller, Arizona State; Amare Thomas, Houston; Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State
Of the three wide receivers present on Athlon’s First Team All-Big 12 list, Houston‘s Amare Thomas is the lone returner to the program he was at last season. Omarion Miller transferred into Arizona State from Colorado, and Wyatt Young followed head coach Eric Morris and quarterback Drew Mestemaker to Oklahoma State from North Texas. Young led the pack in receiving last season with 1,264 yards (third-most in FBS) and 10 touchdowns (T-12th most in FBS). Thomas was a First Team All-Big 12 selection last year.
Tight End
Reigning Second Team All-Big 12 selection Terrance Carter makes Athlon’s Preseason Big-12 First Team. For the Red Raiders last season, Carter hauled in 55 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns. It looked as if he’d be catching passes from Brendan Sorsby this season, but that will no longer be the case. Along with his All-Big 12 selection last year, he was a First Team All-Sun Belt selection at Louisiana in 2024.
All-Purpose
Oklahoma State star running back Caleb Hawkins was yet another departure from North Texas following Eric Morris‘ hiring in Stillwater. Hawkins dominated The American Conference as a freshman last season, rushing for 1,434 yards (fifth-most in FBS) and 25 touchdowns (most in FBS), earning First Team All-American Conference honors. Reuniting with quarterback Drew Mestemaker and wide receiver Wyatt Young, Hawkins is looking to bring Oklahoma State back to national relevance.
Offensive Line
OL Joe Cotton, Cincinnati; OL Shadre Hurst, Houston; C Bruce Mitchell, BYU; OL John Pastore, Kansas State; OL Howard Sampson, Texas Tech; OL Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati
The Big 12 is loaded with superstars on the offensive line. BYU‘s Bruce Mitchell was named First Team All-Big 12 last season, and is seeking his second straight nod in 2026. Cincinnati actually boasts two selections in Joe Cotton and Evan Tengesdahl. Houston‘s Shadre Hurst, Kansas State‘s John Pastore, and Texas Tech‘s Howard Sampson are also present.
Defensive Line
DL Wendell Gregory, Kansas State; DL A.J. Holmes, Texas Tech; DL Mateen Ibirogba, Texas Tech; DL Adam Trick, Texas Tech
Three of the four DL selections for Athlon’s First Team All-Big 12 Team will be suiting up for Texas Tech this season. Second Team All-Big 12 selection A.J. Holmes is back for his second season in Lubbock, while Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest) and Adam Trick (Miami OH) are transferring in. The Red Raiders have certainly reloaded on the defensive front as they seek a second consecutive College Football Playoff berth.
Linebackers
Taye Brown, Arizona; Ben Roberts, Texas Tech; Austin Romaine, Texas Tech; Cade Uluave, BYU
Arizona‘s Taye Brown and Texas Tech‘s Ben Roberts return to their respective programs, while Austin Romaine (Kansas State to Texas Tech) and Cade Uluave (Cal to BYU) begin new collegiate journeys. Roberts was named Third Team All-Big 12 last season after recording 90 tackles with four interceptions and two forced fumbles. With star Jacob Rodriguez on to the NFL, Roberts will be thrusted into an even bigger role for Tech this season.
Cornerbacks
Will James, Houston; Evan Johnson, BYU; Brice Pollock, Texas Tech
Texas Tech corner Brice Pollock was a staple of the Red Raiders’ dominant defense last season, as he recorded 48 tackles and seven pass deflections with five interceptions. He was named First Team All-Big 12, and recorded two tackles in their Orange Bowl matchup with Oregon. Will James hauled in three interceptions for Houston last year, while Johnson recorded five picks and seven pass deflections for the Cougars.
Safeties
Jamel Johnson, TCU; Faletau Satuala, BYU
TCU‘s Jamel Johnson was named Second Team All-Big 12 last season, while BYU‘s Faletau Satuala was named to the Third Team. Johnson compiled 96 tackles and five interceptions with three pass deflections last season, while Satuala recorded 84 tackles and three interceptions with four pass deflections.
Specialists
PR Mana Carvalho, Utah; K Stone Harrington, Texas Tech; KR J’Koby Williams, Texas Tech; P Palmer Williams, Baylor
Texas Tech‘s Stone Harrington (22/28 FGM) and Baylor‘s Palmer Williams were tabbed First Team All-Big 12 selection last season, and land on Athlon’s Preseason Big-12 First Team. Texas Tech‘s J’Koby Williams is here as a kick returner after totaling 538 yards and a touchdown last season. He is also present on Athlon’s Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team as an all-purpose player.
Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team
QB: Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State
RB: Makhi Hughes, Houston
RB: Joe Jackson, Kansas State
RB: Wayshawn Parker, Utah
WR: Jordan Dwyer, TCU
WR: Kenny Johnson, Texas Tech
WR: Braden Pegan, Utah
WR: Danny Scudero, Colorado
TE: Garrett Oakley, Kansas State
All-Purpose: J’Koby Williams, Texas Tech
OL: Alexander Doost, Arizona
OL: Amir Herring, Kansas
OL: Jacob Ponton, Texas Tech
OL: Kyle Sfarcioc, BYU
OL: Ben Taylor-Whitfield, TCU
C: Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech
DL: Ansel Din-Mbuh, TCU
DL: Brandon Mack II, Houston
DL: Bodie Schoonover, BYU
DL: Isaac Terrell, Iowa State
DL: Trey White, Texas Tech
LB: Lewis Carter, UCF
LB: John Curry, Texas Tech
LB: Isaiah Glasker, BYU
LB: Trey Lathan, Kansas
LB: Owen Long, Arizona State
CB: Jayden Bellamy, UCF
CB: Jay’Vion Cole, Arizona
CB: Zashon Rich, Kansas State
CB: Javion White, Houston
S: Jackson Bennee, Utah
S: Brenden Jordan, Texas Tech
P: Max Fletcher, Cincinnati
PR: Aiden Flora, Iowa State
KR: Quentin Gibson, Colorado
K: Kyle Konrardy, Iowa State
Preseason All-Big 12 Third Team
QB: Devon Dampier, Utah
RB: Dylan Edwards, Kansas
RB: Jeremy Payne, TCU
RB: Dawson Pendergrass, Baylor
WR: Chris Barnes, Oklahoma State
WR: Reed Harris, Arizona State
WR: Tre Spivey, Arizona
WR: Jaron Tibbs, Kansas State
TE: Patrick Overmyer, Houston
OL: Tristan Bounds, Arizona
OL: Andrew Gentry, BYU
OL: Nick Krahe, West Virginia
OL: Keith Olson, Utah
C: Taran Tyo, Cincinnati
OL: Kaden Sieracki, Baylor
DL: C.J. Fite, Arizona State
DL: Leroy Harris III, Kansas
DL: Khalil Laufau, Houston
DL: Paul Oyewale, TCU
DL: Keanu Tanuvasa, BYU
DL: Hosea Wheeler, Baylor
LB: Travion Barnes, Baylor
LB: Johnathan Hall, Utah
LB: Chase Kennedy, Arizona
LB: Gideon Lampron, Colorado
LB: Jonathan Thompson, Cincinnati
CB: Therrian Alexander III, BYU
CB: Jordan Allen, Houston
CB: Elijah Davis, Utah
CB: Jalen Todd, Kansas
S: Boo Carter, Colorado
S: Jacob Redding, Baylor
P: John Hoyet Chance, TCU
PR: Kenny Johnson, Texas Tech
KR: Cameron Pettaway, Iowa State
K: Luis Rodriguez, Kansas State
Preseason All-Big 12 Fourth Team
QB: Bear Bachmeier, BYU
RB: Kyson Brown, Arizona State
RB: Kedrick Reescano, Arizona
RB: Duke Watson, UCF
WR: Jaden Bray, West Virginia
WR: Nik McMillan, Kansas
WR: DeAndre Moore Jr., Colorado
WR: Jojo Phillips, BYU
WR: Duane Thomas, UCF
TE: Zach Atkins, Colorado
TE: Dylan Wade, UCF
C: Anthony Boswell, Houston
OL: Calvin Clements, Kansas
OL: Preston Cushman, UCF
OL: Amare Grayson, West Virginia
OL: Maki Stewart, Arizona State
OL: Drew Terrill, Houston
OL: Hunter Zambrano, Texas Tech
DL: Zeke Durham-Campbell, West Virginia
DL: Lance Holtzclaw, Utah
DL: Jaleel Johnson, Oklahoma State
DL: Balansama Kamara, Colorado
DL: Tre Smith, Arizona
DL: Clayton Smith, Arizona State
LB: Max Carroll, TCU
LB: Sione Fotu, Houston
LB: Liona Lefau, Colorado
LB: Ethan Wesloski, Oklahoma State
CB: LaDainian Fields, Oklahoma State
CB: Vernon Glover, TCU
CB: Ashton Stamps, Arizona State
CB: LeVar Thornton Jr., Baylor
S: Randon Fontenette, Colorado
S: Demari Henderson, UCF
S: Lyrik Rawls, Arizona State
KR: Chris Barnes, Oklahoma State
PR: Boo Carter, Colorado
P: Bryan Hansen, West Virginia
K: Stephen Rusnak, Cincinnati