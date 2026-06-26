Athlon Sports releases preseason All-Big Ten team for 2026

The preseason honors continue to roll in, with the 2026 college football season inching closer. Athlon Sports released its preseason All-Big Ten team this week, highlighting the conference’s top projected performers.

Oregon led the way with 19 total selections across the first through fourth teams, followed by Ohio State with 16 and Indiana with 15. Michigan also reached double digits with 10 total selections.

The rankings were compiled by Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan, based on projected performance for the 2026 season rather than past production alone. Here’s a closer look at the first-team selections.

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Quarterback

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin earned the nod as the conference’s top signal-caller entering the season. Sayin steps into the year with enormous expectations after taking over one of college football’s premier offenses last season. If he delivers, the Buckeyes should once again be in the national title conversation.

Running Back

Bo Jackson, Ohio State, Jordan Marshall, Michigan, Antwan Raymond, Rutgers (All-Purpose)

Ohio State’s Bo Jackson and Michigan’s Jordan Marshall headline the backfield on the preseason first team. Rutgers’ Antwan Raymond was selected as the conference’s all-purpose player after showcasing his versatility. The Big Ten once again features plenty of star power at running back entering 2026.

Wide Receiver

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, Charlie Becker, Indiana, KJ Duff, Rutgers

Ohio State superstar Jeremiah Smith leads a talented receiving corps alongside Indiana’s Charlie Becker and Rutgers’ KJ Duff. Smith enters the season as one of the nation’s top overall players after another dominant campaign. Becker and Duff give the conference three explosive playmakers on the outside.

Tight End

Jamari Johnson, Oregon

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson earned first-team recognition at tight end. Johnson is expected to play a major role in the Ducks’ offense this fall. His combination of size and athleticism makes him one of the top players at the position nationally.

Offensive Line

Iapani Laloulu, Oregon, Carter Smith, Indiana, Kade Pieper, Iowa, Trevor Lauck, Iowa, Austin Siereveld, Ohio State, Luke Montgomery, Ohio State

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu anchors the first-team offensive line. Indiana’s Carter Smith joins Iowa standouts Kade Pieper and Trevor Lauck, along with Ohio State linemen Austin Siereveld and Luke Montgomery. That group features experienced veterans expected to pave the way for some of the nation’s top offenses.

Defensive Line

Anthony Smith, Minnesota, Tyrique Tucker, Indiana, John Henry Daley, Michigan, A’Mauri Washington, Oregon, Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

Minnesota’s Anthony Smith headlines the defensive front after an impressive 2025 season. Indiana’s Tyrique Tucker, Michigan’s John Henry Daley and Oregon teammates A’Mauri Washington and Matayo Uiagalelei round out the unit. The group is loaded with pass-rushing talent and disruptive defenders.

Linebacker

Rolijah Hardy, Indiana, Teitum Tuioti, Oregon, Isaiah Jones, Indiana, Daniel Wingate, Maryland

Indiana placed two linebackers on the first team, with Rolijah Hardy and Isaiah Jones earning recognition. Oregon’s Teitum Tuioti and Maryland’s Daniel Wingate complete the quartet. Each is expected to anchor one of the Big Ten’s top defenses this season.

Cornerback

Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon, Jyaire Hill, Michigan, Jamari Sharpe, Indiana

Oregon’s Brandon Finney Jr. headlines the first-team secondary at cornerback. Michigan’s Jyaire Hill and Indiana’s Jamari Sharpe also earned recognition. All three are projected to be among the conference’s top cover defenders in 2026.

Safety

Koi Perich, Oregon, Amare Ferrell, Indiana, Zach Lutmer, Iowa

Oregon safety Koi Perich leads the first-team selections at safety. Indiana’s Amare Ferrell and Iowa’s Zach Lutmer also made the list after standout seasons. The trio gives the Big Ten another experienced and talented defensive backfield.

Specialist

K Nico Radicic, Indiana | P Bryce McFerson, Maryland | KR Koi Perich, Oregon | PR Jacory Barney Jr., Nebraska

Indiana kicker Nico Radicic and Maryland punter Bryce McFerson earned first-team honors on special teams. Perich added another accolade as the conference’s top kick returner, while Nebraska’s Jacory Barney Jr. was selected as the preseason top punt returner. Special teams could once again play a major role in deciding the Big Ten race this fall.

All-Big Ten Second Team

QB Dante Moore, Oregon

RB Jordon Davison, Oregon

RB Darius Taylor, Minnesota

RB Waymond Jordan, USC

All-Purpose Wayne Knight, UCLA

WR Dakorien Moore, Oregon

WR Griffin Wilde, Northwestern

WR Nick Marsh, Indiana

WR Andrew Marsh, Michigan

TE Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State

TE DJ Vonnahme, Iowa

C Justin Evans, Nebraska

OL Andrew Sprague, Michigan

OL Carson Hinzman, Ohio State

OL Jake Guarnera, Michigan

OL Greg Johnson, Minnesota

OL Ezomo Oratokhai, Northwestern

OL Drew Evans, Indiana

DL Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Ohio State

DL Bear Alexander, Oregon

DL Mario Landino, Indiana

DL Enow Etta, Michigan

DL Qua Russaw, Ohio State

LB Jacob Manu, Washington

LB Mason Posa, Wisconsin

LB Caleb Bacon, Penn State

LB Payton Pierce, Ohio State

LB Maverick Baranowski, Minnesota

CB John Nestor, Minnesota

CB Devin Sanchez, Ohio State

CB Jontez Williams, USC

S Robert Fitzgerald, Northwestern

S Marcus Neal, Penn State

S Earl Little Jr., Ohio State

K Connor Hawkins, Ohio State

P Rhys Dakin, Michigan State

KR Kenneth Williams, Michigan State

PR Brandon Inniss, Ohio State

All-Big Ten Third Team

QB Josh Hoover, Indiana

RB Caleb Komolafe, Northwestern

RB Dierre Hill Jr., Oregon

RB Carson Hansen, Penn State

WR Tanook Hines, USC

WR Dezmen Roebuck, Washington

WR Evan Stewart, Oregon

WR Nyziah Hunter, Nebraska

TE Decker DeGraaf, Washington

C Landen Hatchett, Washington

OL Dave Iuli, Oregon

OL John Mills, Washington

OL Anthony Donkoh, Penn State

OL Kwabena Asamoah, Rutgers

OL Elijah Paige, USC

OL Nathan Roy, Minnesota

DL Sahir West, UCLA

DL Zahir Mathis, Maryland

DL Kameryn Crawford, USC

DL Sidney Stewart, Maryland

DL Jahkeem Stewart, USC

DL Tobi Osunsanmi, Indiana

DL James Smith, Ohio State

LB Tony Rojas, Penn State

LB Jerry Mixon, Oregon

LB Jordan Hall, Michigan State

LB Braydon Brus, Northwestern

CB Zeke Berry, Michigan

CB Andrew Marshall, Nebraska

DB Xavier Scott, Illinois

S Marvin Burks Jr., Wisconsin

S Jeremiah Cooper, Penn State

S Matthew Bailey, Illinois

K Ryan Barker, Penn State

P Hunter Green, Washington

KR Joseph Himon II, Northwestern

PR Wayne Knight, UCLA

All-Big Ten Fourth Team

QB Jayden Maiava, USC

RB Khobie Martin, Indiana

RB Turbo Richard, Indiana

RB Ca’Lil Valentine, Illinois

RB Kamari Moulton, Iowa

WR Jalen Smith, Minnesota

WR Chase Sowell, Penn State

WR Collin Dixon, Illinois

TE Dorian Fleming, Maryland

C Trent Fraley, Michigan State

OL Brandon Henderson, Illinois

OL Conner Moore, Michigan State

OL Phillip Daniels, Ohio State

OL Tyler Needham, Rutgers

OL Alani Noa, USC

OL Eugene Brooks, UCLA

DL Joe Barna, Illinois

DL Michael Kilbane, Northwestern

DL Elinneus Davis, Washington

DL Jahsear Whittington, Nebraska

DL Bryce Hawthorne, Iowa

LB Charles Correa, Purdue

LB Sammy Omosigho, UCLA

LB Devon Jackson, Oregon

LB Cooper Catalano, Wisconsin

LB Christian Alliegro, Ohio State

LB Desman Stephens II, USC

LB Owen Chambliss, Nebraska

DB Smith Snowden, Michigan

DB Braden Turner, Northwestern

CB Rodrick Pleasant, UCLA

CB Deshaun Lee, Iowa

S Aaron Flowers, Oregon

S Alex McLaughlin, Washington

S Kerry Brown, Minnesota

K Sean O’Haire, Maryland

P Tom Weston, Minnesota

KR Andrew Marsh, Michigan

PR Dakorien Moore, Oregon