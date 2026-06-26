On3 Football
Athlon Sports releases preseason All-Big Ten team for 2026
The preseason honors continue to roll in, with the 2026 college football season inching closer. Athlon Sports released its preseason All-Big Ten team this week, highlighting the conference’s top projected performers.
Oregon led the way with 19 total selections across the first through fourth teams, followed by Ohio State with 16 and Indiana with 15. Michigan also reached double digits with 10 total selections.
The rankings were compiled by Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan, based on projected performance for the 2026 season rather than past production alone. Here’s a closer look at the first-team selections.
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Quarterback
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin earned the nod as the conference’s top signal-caller entering the season. Sayin steps into the year with enormous expectations after taking over one of college football’s premier offenses last season. If he delivers, the Buckeyes should once again be in the national title conversation.
Running Back
Bo Jackson, Ohio State, Jordan Marshall, Michigan, Antwan Raymond, Rutgers (All-Purpose)
Ohio State’s Bo Jackson and Michigan’s Jordan Marshall headline the backfield on the preseason first team. Rutgers’ Antwan Raymond was selected as the conference’s all-purpose player after showcasing his versatility. The Big Ten once again features plenty of star power at running back entering 2026.
Wide Receiver
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, Charlie Becker, Indiana, KJ Duff, Rutgers
Ohio State superstar Jeremiah Smith leads a talented receiving corps alongside Indiana’s Charlie Becker and Rutgers’ KJ Duff. Smith enters the season as one of the nation’s top overall players after another dominant campaign. Becker and Duff give the conference three explosive playmakers on the outside.
Tight End
Oregon’s Jamari Johnson earned first-team recognition at tight end. Johnson is expected to play a major role in the Ducks’ offense this fall. His combination of size and athleticism makes him one of the top players at the position nationally.
Offensive Line
Iapani Laloulu, Oregon, Carter Smith, Indiana, Kade Pieper, Iowa, Trevor Lauck, Iowa, Austin Siereveld, Ohio State, Luke Montgomery, Ohio State
Oregon center Iapani Laloulu anchors the first-team offensive line. Indiana’s Carter Smith joins Iowa standouts Kade Pieper and Trevor Lauck, along with Ohio State linemen Austin Siereveld and Luke Montgomery. That group features experienced veterans expected to pave the way for some of the nation’s top offenses.
Defensive Line
Anthony Smith, Minnesota, Tyrique Tucker, Indiana, John Henry Daley, Michigan, A’Mauri Washington, Oregon, Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
Minnesota’s Anthony Smith headlines the defensive front after an impressive 2025 season. Indiana’s Tyrique Tucker, Michigan’s John Henry Daley and Oregon teammates A’Mauri Washington and Matayo Uiagalelei round out the unit. The group is loaded with pass-rushing talent and disruptive defenders.
Linebacker
Rolijah Hardy, Indiana, Teitum Tuioti, Oregon, Isaiah Jones, Indiana, Daniel Wingate, Maryland
Indiana placed two linebackers on the first team, with Rolijah Hardy and Isaiah Jones earning recognition. Oregon’s Teitum Tuioti and Maryland’s Daniel Wingate complete the quartet. Each is expected to anchor one of the Big Ten’s top defenses this season.
Cornerback
Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon, Jyaire Hill, Michigan, Jamari Sharpe, Indiana
Oregon’s Brandon Finney Jr. headlines the first-team secondary at cornerback. Michigan’s Jyaire Hill and Indiana’s Jamari Sharpe also earned recognition. All three are projected to be among the conference’s top cover defenders in 2026.
Safety
Koi Perich, Oregon, Amare Ferrell, Indiana, Zach Lutmer, Iowa
Oregon safety Koi Perich leads the first-team selections at safety. Indiana’s Amare Ferrell and Iowa’s Zach Lutmer also made the list after standout seasons. The trio gives the Big Ten another experienced and talented defensive backfield.
Specialist
K Nico Radicic, Indiana | P Bryce McFerson, Maryland | KR Koi Perich, Oregon | PR Jacory Barney Jr., Nebraska
Indiana kicker Nico Radicic and Maryland punter Bryce McFerson earned first-team honors on special teams. Perich added another accolade as the conference’s top kick returner, while Nebraska’s Jacory Barney Jr. was selected as the preseason top punt returner. Special teams could once again play a major role in deciding the Big Ten race this fall.
All-Big Ten Second Team
QB Dante Moore, Oregon
RB Jordon Davison, Oregon
RB Darius Taylor, Minnesota
RB Waymond Jordan, USC
All-Purpose Wayne Knight, UCLA
WR Dakorien Moore, Oregon
WR Griffin Wilde, Northwestern
WR Nick Marsh, Indiana
WR Andrew Marsh, Michigan
TE Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State
TE DJ Vonnahme, Iowa
C Justin Evans, Nebraska
OL Andrew Sprague, Michigan
OL Carson Hinzman, Ohio State
OL Jake Guarnera, Michigan
OL Greg Johnson, Minnesota
OL Ezomo Oratokhai, Northwestern
OL Drew Evans, Indiana
DL Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Ohio State
DL Bear Alexander, Oregon
DL Mario Landino, Indiana
DL Enow Etta, Michigan
DL Qua Russaw, Ohio State
LB Jacob Manu, Washington
LB Mason Posa, Wisconsin
LB Caleb Bacon, Penn State
LB Payton Pierce, Ohio State
LB Maverick Baranowski, Minnesota
CB John Nestor, Minnesota
CB Devin Sanchez, Ohio State
CB Jontez Williams, USC
S Robert Fitzgerald, Northwestern
S Marcus Neal, Penn State
S Earl Little Jr., Ohio State
K Connor Hawkins, Ohio State
P Rhys Dakin, Michigan State
KR Kenneth Williams, Michigan State
PR Brandon Inniss, Ohio State
All-Big Ten Third Team
QB Josh Hoover, Indiana
RB Caleb Komolafe, Northwestern
RB Dierre Hill Jr., Oregon
RB Carson Hansen, Penn State
WR Tanook Hines, USC
WR Dezmen Roebuck, Washington
WR Evan Stewart, Oregon
WR Nyziah Hunter, Nebraska
TE Decker DeGraaf, Washington
C Landen Hatchett, Washington
OL Dave Iuli, Oregon
OL John Mills, Washington
OL Anthony Donkoh, Penn State
OL Kwabena Asamoah, Rutgers
OL Elijah Paige, USC
OL Nathan Roy, Minnesota
DL Sahir West, UCLA
DL Zahir Mathis, Maryland
DL Kameryn Crawford, USC
DL Sidney Stewart, Maryland
DL Jahkeem Stewart, USC
DL Tobi Osunsanmi, Indiana
DL James Smith, Ohio State
LB Tony Rojas, Penn State
LB Jerry Mixon, Oregon
LB Jordan Hall, Michigan State
LB Braydon Brus, Northwestern
CB Zeke Berry, Michigan
CB Andrew Marshall, Nebraska
DB Xavier Scott, Illinois
S Marvin Burks Jr., Wisconsin
S Jeremiah Cooper, Penn State
S Matthew Bailey, Illinois
K Ryan Barker, Penn State
P Hunter Green, Washington
KR Joseph Himon II, Northwestern
PR Wayne Knight, UCLA
All-Big Ten Fourth Team
QB Jayden Maiava, USC
RB Khobie Martin, Indiana
RB Turbo Richard, Indiana
RB Ca’Lil Valentine, Illinois
RB Kamari Moulton, Iowa
WR Jalen Smith, Minnesota
WR Chase Sowell, Penn State
WR Collin Dixon, Illinois
TE Dorian Fleming, Maryland
C Trent Fraley, Michigan State
OL Brandon Henderson, Illinois
OL Conner Moore, Michigan State
OL Phillip Daniels, Ohio State
OL Tyler Needham, Rutgers
OL Alani Noa, USC
OL Eugene Brooks, UCLA
DL Joe Barna, Illinois
DL Michael Kilbane, Northwestern
DL Elinneus Davis, Washington
DL Jahsear Whittington, Nebraska
DL Bryce Hawthorne, Iowa
LB Charles Correa, Purdue
LB Sammy Omosigho, UCLA
LB Devon Jackson, Oregon
LB Cooper Catalano, Wisconsin
LB Christian Alliegro, Ohio State
LB Desman Stephens II, USC
LB Owen Chambliss, Nebraska
DB Smith Snowden, Michigan
DB Braden Turner, Northwestern
CB Rodrick Pleasant, UCLA
CB Deshaun Lee, Iowa
S Aaron Flowers, Oregon
S Alex McLaughlin, Washington
S Kerry Brown, Minnesota
K Sean O’Haire, Maryland
P Tom Weston, Minnesota
KR Andrew Marsh, Michigan
PR Dakorien Moore, Oregon