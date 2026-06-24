Athlon Sports releases preseason All-SEC team for 2026

The 2026 college football season is only a couple of months away, and Athlon Sports has released its preseason All-SEC team. The two teams with the most selections will likely battle for the SEC title in December.

Athlon selected 16 Texas players and 15 players from Georgia. The outlet believes both teams will have huge 2026 seasons and potentially make a run in the College Football Playoff.

One thing Athlon pointed out is that the All-SEC team is based on how the players will perform in 2026. Here’s a look at the team, and for more on Athlon, fans can order the 2026 College Football Preview magazine HERE.

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Quarterback

Arch Manning, Texas

Manning did not live up to expectations in 2025, but he did have a solid season. In 13 games last year, Manning threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns, and he also rushed for 399 yards and 10 scores.

If Manning has a magical season, Texas could go on a run like Indiana did with Fernando Mendoza last year. Longhorns fans are hungry for another title, as it has been 2005 since the team won it all.

Running Back

Ahmad Hardy, Missouri; Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss; Jadan Baugh, Florida (All-Purpose)

The SEC will feature three of the most dangerous running backs in the country. Hardy, Lacy, and Baugh are impact players who can change a game in the blink of an eye.

It will be interesting to see what Baugh does in a new Florida offense. He was selected to the All-SEC Second Team last year after rushing for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.

Wide Receiver

Cam Coleman, Texas; Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama; Mario Craver, Texas A&M

Coleman and Coleman Williams have a chance to do some big things in 2026. Coleman caught 56 passes for 708 yards and five touchdowns at Auburn last year, and Coleman-Williams registered 49 catches for 689 yards and four touchdowns in his second season at Alabama.

Craver helped Texas A&M reach the College Football Playoff last year. The 20-year-old tallied 59 receptions for 917 yards and four TDs.

Tight End

Trey’Dez Green, LSU

Green should have no issues adjusting to new head coach Lane Kiffin. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team last year after catching 33 passes for 433 yards and seven TDs.

Green began his LSU career in 2024. During his freshman season, Green caught 13 passes for 101 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games with two starts.

Offensive Line

Drew Bobo, Georgia (center); Trevor Goosby, Texas; Cayden Green, Missouri; Earnest Greene III, Georgia; Jordan Seaton, LSU; Wendell Moe, Tennessee

The Georgia offensive line will be a group to watch because Bobo and Green could lead the group to new heights. The two helped Georgia score 32.1 points per game and win the SEC last year.

Seaton comes to LSU after spending the last two seasons at Colorado. He was named the All-Big 12 Second Team last year.

Defensive Line

Colin Simmons, Texas; Dylan Stewart, South Carlina; David Stone; Oklahoma; Taylor Wein, Oklahoma; Princewill Umanmielen, LSU

South Carolina had a rough 2025 season, but Stewart was one of the bright spots. He tallied 33 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two pass breakups.

Stone and Wien should make Oklahoma’s defensive line dominant this fall. In 2025, Stone notched eight tackles for loss, and Wein registered 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Linebacker

Whit Weeks, LSU; Xavier Atkins, Auburn; Rasheem Biles, Texas; Raylen Wilson, Georgia; Kip Lewis, Oklahoma

Weeks played in just eight games last year due to an injury, but he made an impact as the team played better. He finished the year with 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

Wilson should build on what he did in 2025. In 14 games, Wilson notched 74 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Cornerback

Ellis Robinson, Georgia; Kelley Jones, Mississippi State; DJ Pickett, LSU

Robinson was one of the best young players in the country last year. He was named FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year after recording 20 tackles, seven pass breakups, and four interceptions.

Jones and Pickett were also stellar players in 2025. Jones tallied 34 tackles and two interceptions, and Pickett registered 37 tackles and three interceptions.

Safety

KJ Bolden, Georgia; Bray Hubbard, Alabama; Marcus Ratcliffe, Texas A&M

Bolden has been a talented player since arriving at Georgia. In 2025, Bolden was named a second-team All-American after posting 76 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Hubbard and Ratcliffe were also standout safeties in the SEC last year. Hubbard notched 79 tackles and six pass breakups, and Ratcliffe posted 65 tackles and three pass breakups.

Specialist

K Tate Sandel,l Oklahoma; P Grayson Miller, Oklahoma; KR Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn; PR Ryan Niblett, Texas

Sandell made 24 of his 27 field goal attempts last year for Oklahoma. Miller averaged 45.8 yards per punt last season.

Pleasant averaged 24.2 yards per kick return and scored a TD last year. Nibblet recorded two punt return TDs in 2025.

All-SEC Second Team

QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

RB Nate Frazier, Georgia

RB DeSean Bishop, Tennessee

RB/All-Purpose Hollywood Smothers, Texas

WR Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

WR Braylon Staley, Tennessee

WR Ryan Wingo, Texas

WR Nyck Harbor, South Carolina

TE Lawson Luckie, Georgia

C Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M

OL Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma

OL David Sanders Jr., Tennessee

OL Lance Heard, Kentucky

OL Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss

OL Michael Carroll, Alabama

DL Elijah Griffin, Georgia

DL Will Echoles, Ole Miss

DL Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

DL Hero Kanu, Texas

DL Jayden Woods, Florida

LB Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama

LB Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

LB Chris Cole, Georgia

LB Amare Campbell, Tennessee

LB Keaton Thomas, Ole Miss

CB Ty Redmond, Tennessee

CB Eli Bowen, Oklahoma

CB Zabien Brown, Alabama

CB Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma

S Keon Sabb, Alabama

S Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma

S Ty Benefield, LSU

S Jelani McDonald, Texas

K Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

P Grant Chadwick, LSU

KR Terry Bussey, Texas A&M

PR Vicari Swain, South Carolina

All-SEC Third Team

QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia

RB Fluff Bothwell, Mississippi State

RB Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn

All-Purpose/RB Raleek Brown, Texas

RB Harlem Berry, LSU

WR Anthony Evans, Mississippi State

WR Deuce Alexander, Ole Miss

WR Jayce Brown, LSU

WR Vernell Brown III, Florida

TE Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky

C Braelin Moore, LSU

OL Jacarrius Peak, South Carolina

OL Dontrell Glover, Georgia

OL Dominick Giudice, Missouri

OL Brandon Baker, Texas

OL Coleton Price, Kentucky

DL Tavion Gadson, Kentucky

DL Anto Saka, Texas A&M

DL Gabe Harris, Georgia

DL Kam Franklin, Ole Miss

DL Devan Thompkins, Alabama

LB Quintavius Johnson, Georgia

LB Arion Carter, Tennessee

LB Nicholas Rodriguez, Missouri

LB Luke Ferrelli, Ole Miss

LB Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma

LB TJ Dottery, LSU

LB Myles Graham, Florida

CB Eli Bowen, Oklahoma

CB Bo Mascoe, Texas

CB Antonio Kite, Ole Miss

DB Graceson Littleton, Texas

S Ty Bryant, Kentucky

S Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

S Dalton Brooks, Texas A&M

K Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P Alec Clark, Florida

KR Nyck Harbor, South Carolina

PR Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

All-SEC Fourth Team

QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB Jamal Roberts, Missouri

RB Sedrick Alexander, Vanderbilt

RB Rueben Owens II, Texas A&M

WR Mike Matthews, Tennessee

WR Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt

WR Donovan Olugbode, Missouri

WR Isiah Canion, Georgia

TE Brett Norfleet, Missouri

TE Ethan Davis, Tennessee

C Canon Boone, Mississippi State

OL Jesse Perry, Tennessee

OL Kobe Branham, Arkansas

OL Cade McConnell, Vanderbilt

OL Connor Robertson, Texas

OL Jake Maikkula, Oklahoma

DL Darris Smith, Missouri

DL Cody Sigler, Auburn

DL Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee

DL Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace, Kentucky

DL Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma

LB Caleb Woodson, Alabama

LB Bryan Longwell, Vanderbilt

LB Fred Johnson, South Carolina

LB Zakari Tillman, Mississippi State

CB Dezz Ricks, Texas A&M

CB Judge Collier, South Carolina

CB Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama

CB Kade Phillips, Texas

CB Martel Hight, Vanderbilt

S Bryce Thornton, Florida

S Peyton Williams, South Carolina

S Ricardo Jones, Vanderbilt

K Kyle Ferrie, Mississippi State

P Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State

KR Lotzeir Brooks, Alabama

PR Martel Hight, Vanderbilt