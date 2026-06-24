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Athlon Sports releases preseason All-SEC team for 2026
The 2026 college football season is only a couple of months away, and Athlon Sports has released its preseason All-SEC team. The two teams with the most selections will likely battle for the SEC title in December.
Athlon selected 16 Texas players and 15 players from Georgia. The outlet believes both teams will have huge 2026 seasons and potentially make a run in the College Football Playoff.
One thing Athlon pointed out is that the All-SEC team is based on how the players will perform in 2026. Here’s a look at the team, and for more on Athlon, fans can order the 2026 College Football Preview magazine HERE.
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Quarterback
Arch Manning, Texas
Manning did not live up to expectations in 2025, but he did have a solid season. In 13 games last year, Manning threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns, and he also rushed for 399 yards and 10 scores.
If Manning has a magical season, Texas could go on a run like Indiana did with Fernando Mendoza last year. Longhorns fans are hungry for another title, as it has been 2005 since the team won it all.
Running Back
Ahmad Hardy, Missouri; Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss; Jadan Baugh, Florida (All-Purpose)
The SEC will feature three of the most dangerous running backs in the country. Hardy, Lacy, and Baugh are impact players who can change a game in the blink of an eye.
It will be interesting to see what Baugh does in a new Florida offense. He was selected to the All-SEC Second Team last year after rushing for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.
Wide Receiver
Cam Coleman, Texas; Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama; Mario Craver, Texas A&M
Coleman and Coleman Williams have a chance to do some big things in 2026. Coleman caught 56 passes for 708 yards and five touchdowns at Auburn last year, and Coleman-Williams registered 49 catches for 689 yards and four touchdowns in his second season at Alabama.
Craver helped Texas A&M reach the College Football Playoff last year. The 20-year-old tallied 59 receptions for 917 yards and four TDs.
Tight End
Trey’Dez Green, LSU
Green should have no issues adjusting to new head coach Lane Kiffin. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team last year after catching 33 passes for 433 yards and seven TDs.
Green began his LSU career in 2024. During his freshman season, Green caught 13 passes for 101 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games with two starts.
Offensive Line
Drew Bobo, Georgia (center); Trevor Goosby, Texas; Cayden Green, Missouri; Earnest Greene III, Georgia; Jordan Seaton, LSU; Wendell Moe, Tennessee
The Georgia offensive line will be a group to watch because Bobo and Green could lead the group to new heights. The two helped Georgia score 32.1 points per game and win the SEC last year.
Seaton comes to LSU after spending the last two seasons at Colorado. He was named the All-Big 12 Second Team last year.
Defensive Line
Colin Simmons, Texas; Dylan Stewart, South Carlina; David Stone; Oklahoma; Taylor Wein, Oklahoma; Princewill Umanmielen, LSU
South Carolina had a rough 2025 season, but Stewart was one of the bright spots. He tallied 33 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two pass breakups.
Stone and Wien should make Oklahoma’s defensive line dominant this fall. In 2025, Stone notched eight tackles for loss, and Wein registered 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Linebacker
Whit Weeks, LSU; Xavier Atkins, Auburn; Rasheem Biles, Texas; Raylen Wilson, Georgia; Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
Weeks played in just eight games last year due to an injury, but he made an impact as the team played better. He finished the year with 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.
Wilson should build on what he did in 2025. In 14 games, Wilson notched 74 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.
Cornerback
Ellis Robinson, Georgia; Kelley Jones, Mississippi State; DJ Pickett, LSU
Robinson was one of the best young players in the country last year. He was named FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year after recording 20 tackles, seven pass breakups, and four interceptions.
Jones and Pickett were also stellar players in 2025. Jones tallied 34 tackles and two interceptions, and Pickett registered 37 tackles and three interceptions.
Safety
KJ Bolden, Georgia; Bray Hubbard, Alabama; Marcus Ratcliffe, Texas A&M
Bolden has been a talented player since arriving at Georgia. In 2025, Bolden was named a second-team All-American after posting 76 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and two interceptions.
Hubbard and Ratcliffe were also standout safeties in the SEC last year. Hubbard notched 79 tackles and six pass breakups, and Ratcliffe posted 65 tackles and three pass breakups.
Specialist
K Tate Sandel,l Oklahoma; P Grayson Miller, Oklahoma; KR Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn; PR Ryan Niblett, Texas
Sandell made 24 of his 27 field goal attempts last year for Oklahoma. Miller averaged 45.8 yards per punt last season.
Pleasant averaged 24.2 yards per kick return and scored a TD last year. Nibblet recorded two punt return TDs in 2025.
All-SEC Second Team
QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
RB Nate Frazier, Georgia
RB DeSean Bishop, Tennessee
RB/All-Purpose Hollywood Smothers, Texas
WR Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
WR Braylon Staley, Tennessee
WR Ryan Wingo, Texas
WR Nyck Harbor, South Carolina
TE Lawson Luckie, Georgia
C Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M
OL Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma
OL David Sanders Jr., Tennessee
OL Lance Heard, Kentucky
OL Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss
OL Michael Carroll, Alabama
DL Elijah Griffin, Georgia
DL Will Echoles, Ole Miss
DL Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
DL Hero Kanu, Texas
DL Jayden Woods, Florida
LB Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama
LB Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
LB Chris Cole, Georgia
LB Amare Campbell, Tennessee
LB Keaton Thomas, Ole Miss
CB Ty Redmond, Tennessee
CB Eli Bowen, Oklahoma
CB Zabien Brown, Alabama
CB Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma
S Keon Sabb, Alabama
S Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma
S Ty Benefield, LSU
S Jelani McDonald, Texas
K Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
P Grant Chadwick, LSU
KR Terry Bussey, Texas A&M
PR Vicari Swain, South Carolina
All-SEC Third Team
QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia
RB Fluff Bothwell, Mississippi State
RB Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn
All-Purpose/RB Raleek Brown, Texas
RB Harlem Berry, LSU
WR Anthony Evans, Mississippi State
WR Deuce Alexander, Ole Miss
WR Jayce Brown, LSU
WR Vernell Brown III, Florida
TE Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky
C Braelin Moore, LSU
OL Jacarrius Peak, South Carolina
OL Dontrell Glover, Georgia
OL Dominick Giudice, Missouri
OL Brandon Baker, Texas
OL Coleton Price, Kentucky
DL Tavion Gadson, Kentucky
DL Anto Saka, Texas A&M
DL Gabe Harris, Georgia
DL Kam Franklin, Ole Miss
DL Devan Thompkins, Alabama
LB Quintavius Johnson, Georgia
LB Arion Carter, Tennessee
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, Missouri
LB Luke Ferrelli, Ole Miss
LB Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma
LB TJ Dottery, LSU
LB Myles Graham, Florida
CB Eli Bowen, Oklahoma
CB Bo Mascoe, Texas
CB Antonio Kite, Ole Miss
DB Graceson Littleton, Texas
S Ty Bryant, Kentucky
S Isaac Smith, Mississippi State
S Dalton Brooks, Texas A&M
K Peyton Woodring, Georgia
P Alec Clark, Florida
KR Nyck Harbor, South Carolina
PR Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
All-SEC Fourth Team
QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB Jamal Roberts, Missouri
RB Sedrick Alexander, Vanderbilt
RB Rueben Owens II, Texas A&M
WR Mike Matthews, Tennessee
WR Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt
WR Donovan Olugbode, Missouri
WR Isiah Canion, Georgia
TE Brett Norfleet, Missouri
TE Ethan Davis, Tennessee
C Canon Boone, Mississippi State
OL Jesse Perry, Tennessee
OL Kobe Branham, Arkansas
OL Cade McConnell, Vanderbilt
OL Connor Robertson, Texas
OL Jake Maikkula, Oklahoma
DL Darris Smith, Missouri
DL Cody Sigler, Auburn
DL Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee
DL Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace, Kentucky
DL Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma
LB Caleb Woodson, Alabama
LB Bryan Longwell, Vanderbilt
LB Fred Johnson, South Carolina
LB Zakari Tillman, Mississippi State
CB Dezz Ricks, Texas A&M
CB Judge Collier, South Carolina
CB Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama
CB Kade Phillips, Texas
CB Martel Hight, Vanderbilt
S Bryce Thornton, Florida
S Peyton Williams, South Carolina
S Ricardo Jones, Vanderbilt
K Kyle Ferrie, Mississippi State
P Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State
KR Lotzeir Brooks, Alabama
PR Martel Hight, Vanderbilt