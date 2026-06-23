Attorneys plan to sue NCAA over age-based eligibility changes, lack of grandfathering clause

Attorneys representing more than 50 college basketball players that just completed their fourth year of eligibility plan to file legal challenges after the NCAA approved its new age-based “five-for-five” eligibility model Tuesday, according to On3‘s Pete Nakos and Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger. The new format doesn’t grandfather any student-athletes whose previous four-in-five eligibility expired with the conclusion of the current 2025-26 athletic season.

Sports attorneys Ryan Downton and Darren Heitner confirmed plans to sue the NCAA, with at least five lawsuits on the behalf of college basketball players that just wrapped up their fourth and final season of eligibility planned for next week, Downton told Nakos. Athletes that still have eligibility remaining will be allowed to utilize a fifth year under the new model, but that doesn’t apply to any athlete whose eligibility expired following the recent 2025-26 calendar year. Lawsuits on the behalf of college football players could follow, Heitner told Nakos.

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“While we are happy the NCAA is finally allowing athletes to play in all five seasons of eligibility, we are disappointed the NCAA excluded the high school Class of 2022,” Downton told OutKick‘s Trey Wallace. “These athletes are still within their five year eligibility window and spent their entire college careers competing against 5th and 6th year players due to the COVID waiver. We hope the courts will correct the unfairness of the NCAA’s ruling and allow them to play their fifth season in 2026-27.”

As expected, the NCAA Division I Cabinet unanimously voted to approve the new “five-for-five” age-based eligibility model during meetings Tuesday, though a formal vote is expected Wednesday. The age-based model starts a student-athlete’s eligibility clock upon initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever comes first. Implementation of the new model will begin this summer, with 2027 recruits the first class completely under the new format.

Currently enrolled athletes with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year will be allowed to apply the age-based model or continue with the previous eligibility rules, whichever is most beneficial to that individual. Any waivers for enrolled athletes seeking a fifth year of eligibility under the previous format must be submitted by schools and conferences no later than July 31.

The cabinet tweaked the age-based model in May after recommendations from stakeholders in men’s ice hockey, men’s basketball and the service academies. Concerns had been raised in hockey because players are typically older when they enroll, having spent time in juniors or prep school.

Back in May, the cabinet outlined the implementation process for athletes with remaining eligibility who are already enrolled in college, along with recruits who turned 19 prior to 2026 and who have not yet enrolled. Athletes whose fourth season of collegiate eligibility was completed by spring 2026 will not receive additional eligibility.

— On3’s Pete Nakos contributed to this report.