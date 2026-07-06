Auburn, Alabama release joint statement opposing Protect College Sports Act

Auburn and Alabama were the latest universities to release a joint statement opposing the Protect College Sports Act. Texas and Texas A&M did the same near the end of June.

“The University of Alabama and Auburn University oppose the Protect College Sports Act and urge the Senate not to advance it in its current form,” the statement read in part. “The bill is presented as a way to ‘stabilize’ college athletics, but it would do the opposite by perpetuating the very instability it claims to cure through provisions …”

Alabama and Auburn join Texas and Texas A&M in sending letters to lawmakers opposing in its current form the Protect College Sports Act. pic.twitter.com/30DVhYHt2H — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 6, 2026

The letter went on to outline problems with rules established under the House Settlement, allowing new litigation “undercutting efforts to create uniformity and consistency in rule making and enforcement on the national level,” and “advance private-equity interests,” among other issues.

Sen. Maria Cantwell and Sen. Ted Cruz co-authored the bill in May, which would introduce a one-time transfer rule and five-year eligibility clock for athletes. Coaches would be prevented from leaving midseason and it would ban professional players from playing college sports, including international professional athletes.

As of now, the five-for-five rule has been approved by the NCAA and will go fully into effect for the 2027-28 season. For the upcoming academic year, current athletes could apply the five-for-five or keep the old redshirt rules; whatever applies better for the athlete.

While speaking with Ross Dellenger, Cantwell called for the SEC and Big Ten to “listen to some other people” amid the two conferences’ opposition to the bill. She also accused them of “intimidating” members by “threatening” schedule changes for teams.

Shortly after Cantwell’s comments, the presidents and chancellors for the two conferences pushed back. They cited conversations about the bill while looking at revisions to improve the legislation, including calls with Cantwell and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who authored it.

“Senator Cantwell’s characterization of the Big Ten and SEC engagement regarding the Protect College Sports Act does not accurately reflect the process that has occurred,” the statement read, in part. “From the time the legislation was introduced, our member universities have been engaged, vocal, and collaborative in evaluating the bill and identifying ways to improve it.

“During the single 30-minute call provided to Big Ten and SEC chancellors and presidents, Senators Cruz and Cantwell spoke for much of the discussion, leaving limited time for institutional feedback. Nevertheless, both groups of university leaders identified positive elements of the legislation and were encouraged to provide recommended changes and priority issues. Those recommendations and priorities were submitted shortly thereafter.”

Pete Nakos and Nick Schultz contributed to this report