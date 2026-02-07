For the second straight season, Nate Oats was able to take Alabama into a lively Neville Arena and come out with a victory. Oats got the first win in the new head-to-head matchup against first-year Auburn head coach Steven Pearl. And when leaving the court to celebrate the victory, fans got involved.

Somebody from the stands threw down an orange t-shirt in the direction of Oats. Nick Kelly of AL.com captured a video of the moment, showing Oats react and pick the shirt up. He gave a gesture to the crowd, seemingly thanking them. Thankfully a light-hearted moment, where the situation did not escalate to anything bigger.

After getting into the tunnel, Oats tossed it over to a police officer. You can check out the full thing below.

An Auburn fan threw an orange t-shirt at Nate Oats after Alabama beat Auburn 96-92. He picked it up and took it with him pic.twitter.com/K0P0v9ZKaY — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) February 7, 2026

Oats did receive a question about the crowd during his postgame press conference. Not about the t-shirt, though. Instead, a reporter wanted to know about Aden Holloway and his emotions coming back to Auburn, even if it’s been a couple of years now.

“They were pretty quiet when we left today,” Oats said via BOL‘s Blake Byler. “Best way to make them quiet is win on the scoreboard. They were quiet last year, they were quiet this year. He’s 2-0 coming back here.”

Alabama will be back on the road on Wednesday. Ole Miss is waiting for them, making it back-to-back games away from Coleman Coliseum. Oats got the job done on the Plains, earning a victory the Crimson Tide desperately needed.

More on Nate Oats, record against Auburn

The Iron Bowl of Basketball really ramped up once Oats took over in Tuscaloosa. His tilts with Bruce Pearl brought the rivalry’s intensity meter to a 10. Both programs enduring a period of success certainly played a role, meeting in games with more than just bragging rights on the line. But as usual with this rivalry, bragging rights are incredibly important.

Oats now sports a record of 8-5 against Auburn, with one more game on the schedule this season. Four of those wins are on the road. Neville Arena has been kind to Oats, going 4-3 in the hostile environment.

Auburn is not going anywhere, either. Steven Pearl has done a great job keeping the program at a high level despite his father’s retirement before the season began. He will look for his first win as a head coach against Alabama in March.