Charles Bediako is Public Enemy No. 1 inside Neville Arena. The Alabama forward is set to suit up against in-state rival Auburn on Saturday, but the Tigers’ student section has been relentless throughout warmups.

Check out the video below, shared to X (formerly Twitter) by Michael Casagrande of AL.com. The Auburn students and fans got some good heckling in as Bediako shot some threes. The rivalry is alive and well on the basketball court.

Charles Bediako shooting 3s in front of the Auburn students with a twist at the end. pic.twitter.com/zLRMAkD5eP — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) February 7, 2026

Alas, the vigor from the fans comes after Bediako spent Friday in court during his injunction hearing in his eligibility case against the NCAA. A ruling wasn’t immediately made before the end of the day, which cleared a path for Bediako to continue to play for Alabama under a temporary restraining order.

County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet is presiding over the case. He said he make his ruling “soon” but there’s no specific timeline for that decision.

For now, Bediako’s temporary restraining order against the NCAA allows him to continue to suit up for Alabama. Since returning, he’s played in four games where’s averaged 9.5 points, five rebounds and 1.5 blocks. The Crimson Tide have split those games.

After the hearing, CBS Sports’ Mike Rodak revealed some specific details of the arguments made Friday morning. Rodak reported that the judge initially pressed another of Bediako’s attorney, David Holt, about the plaintiff’s claim that an injunction is needed to avoid “irreparable harm” as laid out in his request.

Holt responded by revealing Bediako made $530,000 in three years playing in the NBA G League. Any potential NIL earnings at Alabama would be variable based on his further exposure through the remainder of the current season, per Rodak.

Holt then suggested Bediako “may never have the opportunity to compete again,” if he lost the hearing. He also argued his client would be unable to complete his college degree at Alabama if he lost the injunction hearing because the cost of tuition would be “prohibitive.” However, Alabama head coach Nate Oats has since said he’d keep Bediako on scholarship regardless of the outcome.

Pruet pressed Bediako’s attorney on the potential “ramifications” of the NCAA losing this case. If Bediako is ruled eligible, the expectation will be that others in his position would seek eligibility from the NCAA as well. Holt countered by suggesting the NCAA can still enforce its rules, but suggested it has been doing so arbitrarily.

NCAA lawyer Taylor Askew made the argument that Bediako’s case is “about money,” not academics, and an injunction would be an “extraordinary remedy” and suggested it could lead to “50 more lawsuits” and “chaos” for the NCAA, per Rodak.

Askew then made the point that Bediako’s two years at Alabama, when combined with his two years in the G League, would exhaust his collegiate eligibility window. Askew added that international players require different treatment when determining eligibility.

Time will tell how Bediako fares against Auburn on Saturday. One thing is for sure, the Tigers fans are going to let him hear it, while Alabama fans are hoping he provides the boost needed to take down their in-state rival.

— On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this report.