Florida fans potentially started a trend on Sunday when it comes to Alabama center Charles Bediako. Auburn certainly adopted it with the Iron Bowl of Basketball in town, as Bediako was serenaded with a chant. “G-League dropout” is what opposing fans are chanting whenever Bediako becomes an important part of the game.

So when Bediako went to the free-throw line after a made basket, the term came raining down throughout Neville Arena. Enough to become a talking point on the broadcast. Analyst Dick Vitale was not a fan of hearing it.

“Don’t need that,” Vitale said as Bediako was at the line. “Don’t need it, man. Don’t need it, man.”