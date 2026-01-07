Some Auburn fans lost their cool after a controversial call at the end of Tuesday night’s game against Texas A&M. KeShawn Murphy looked to have made an improbable game-winner from deep 3-point range at the buzzer, but officials ruled that the shot did not get off before time expired.

That resulted in the Aggies hanging on to win 90-88 and incensed the Auburn crowd. As the officiating crew made their way off the court, fans were captured on video throwing trash at the refs as security tried to get them out of harm’s way as quickly as possible.

Auburn students threw objects onto the floor as the referees left pic.twitter.com/bTdvKi6py3 — Peter Rauterkus (@peter_rauterkus) January 7, 2026

Officials would review the shot to ensure that KeShawn Murphy got it off in time. Auburn players and fans began celebrating before an official ruling was announced. It had to be a frustrating moment for Tiggers faithful, but it appears a lot of people in attendance let their emotions get the better of them.

Auburn certainly had its chances to win before the buzzer, though. The Tigers built a 16-point lead with 13:29 remaining in the second half. But a series of defensive miscues and strong Texas A&M shooting allowed the Aggies to get back into it.

During an extended run to take the lead, at one point Texas A&M scored 11 points in just 28 seconds worth of game time. It was that surge that helped push the Aggies in front of Auburn eventually.

Auburn’s chances seemed dire down 85-75 with 3:26 left in the game, but the Tigers slowly clawed their way back. Even then, a Ruben Dominguez 3-pointer with 1:04 to play extended the lead back to eight points at 88-80.

Texas A&M had a chance to go up by three points with only 2.4 seconds left on the clock, going to the free throw line. But Aggies star Pop Isaacs missed the first of two free throws. With so little time remaining, Isaacs then intentionally missed the second free throw, ostensibly to keep the Tigers from having enough time to get a quality shot off.

Unfortunately for KeShawn Murphy and the Tigers, fractions of a second proved costly. Murphy’s make was ruled no good after the fact and Auburn was handed a defeat that will be tough to swallow.

Next up for Auburn is a matchup against No. 15 Arkansas. Tip off for that matchup is set for 5 p.m. CT on Saturday.

On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.