Auburn loses to Jacksonville State at home via 10-run rule

As Jacksonville State got off to a fast start against Auburn on Tuesday, the Tigers’ bats stayed quiet until the sixth inning. By then, it was too late, and the Gamecocks eventually came away with a victory on The Plains via 10-run rule.

Jacksonville State got the scoring started in the first inning on an RBI groundout from Cooper Blauser, and Brady Thomas launched a two-run home run to make it a 3-0 Gamecocks lead. JSU then added on two runs in the third and got two more in the fifth when Grayson Ashe hit a two-run homer to make it a 7-0 ballgame.

Then, the Gamecocks added three more when Blauser sent a three-run double to left-center to get within run-rule territory with a 10-0 lead. Auburn responded, though, with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to keep the game alive.

But Jacksonville State responded. The Gamecocks got two runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth to get back ahead by double-digits, taking a 15-4 lead into the top of the ninth. Auburn got the first batter on when Bristol Carter walked, but the Tigers couldn’t get any other runs across as they suffered the run-rule loss.

In fact, before the sixth-inning breakout, Auburn only recorded two hits on the game. The Tigers then had seven hits across the final two innings, including five as part of the rally.

Ryan Geraghty got the win for Jacksonville State after striking out six of the eight batters he faced in his two full innings of work. As a group, the Gamecocks pitching staff combined to strike out 14 Auburn hitters and allowed five walks on the night.

On the Auburn side, Christian Chatterton took the loss. He gave up three runs, all of which were earned, and four hits in two innings after getting the nod on the mound. Of the 15 runs allowed by the Tigers’ pitchers in Tuesday’s game, 11 were earned.

With Tuesday’s loss, Auburn drops to 22-10 overall this season, including six losses in its last eight games. The Tigers are also 6-6 in SEC play heading into a weekend series against Kentucky at Plainsman Park.

Jacksonville State, meanwhile, improved to 28-6 on the year with its seventh victory in its last eight games. The Gamecocks will look to continue their 12-0 run through Conference USA action when they take on Liberty this weekend.