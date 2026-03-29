Alabama beat Auburn 3-2 with a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning. But not before tempers flared and cameras caught Tigers shortstop Brandon McCraine launching a string of expletives at a Crimson Tide player.

The play in question came on a sliding attempt at second base by Alabama second baseman Brennan Holt. McCraine attempted to apply a tag, albeit unsuccessfully.

McCraine left his gloved hand on the chest of Holt, apparently irritating Holt. Holt swatted the glove away and appeared to have words for McCraine.

That’s when McCraine began to back up and launch a series of expletives at the rival player. Some of his rant was clearly visible on camera, which you can see below.

“F*ck you,” McCraine appeared to say. “You shut your f*cking mouth, motherf*cker.”

Unfortunately for Auburn, the game would end in short order. Alabama walked it off courtesy of a Bryce Fowler double to left center field. Holt rounded the bases, traveling 180 feet home from second base.

As he did, the Alabama team came out of the dugout and ran onto the field in celebration. The win for Alabama clinched the series, with Game 3 still to come on Sunday afternoon. Alabama beat Auburn 11-1 in Friday night’s series opener.

Despite both teams hitting quite well, Saturday’s game went down to the wire in a low-scoring affair. Auburn struck first in the first inning, plating one run to make it 1-0.

Alabama answered with a two-spot in the bottom of the fourth inning, taking a 2-1 lead. Auburn evened the game at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

It wasn’t until the ninth inning, after the shouting match at second base, that Alabama struck for the 3-2 win in the bottom of the ninth inning. Auburn entered the series ranked No. 5 nationally.