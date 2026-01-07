Former Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold has signed with UNLV out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Arnold will look to reboot his career with noted quarterbacks guru Dan Mullen.

Mullen has produced a ton of excellent college quarterbacks over the years, from Alex Smith, to Tim Tebow, to Dak Prescott, to Kyle Trask. And his quarterback room had a hole after 2025’s starter, Anthony Colandrea, committed to Nebraska on Tuesday.

Arnold should fit in nicely. He’s precisely the type of dual-threat quarterback Mullen looks for.

Arnold began his career at Oklahoma in 2023, where he played relatively sparingly. He threw for 563 yards and four touchdowns that season, while also throwing three interceptions. He’d emerge as a much more significant contributor in 2024, though injuries would take a toll.

The 6-foot-1, 219-pound quarterback threw for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Sooners in 2024. He threw three interceptions, greatly improving his touchdown-to-interception ratio. But he would transfer out following the season.

Arnold landed at Auburn, where he hoped Hugh Freeze could revitalize his career. For a number of reasons, that didn’t really materialize. Arnold threw for 1,309 yards and six touchdowns, against two interceptions.

But it’s his dual-threat ability that will intrigue Mullen. In three seasons, Arnold has rushed for 871 yards and 12 scores. He can really extend plays in the pocket.

Prior to enrolling at Oklahoma, Arnold was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. He checked in as a Five Star Plus+ prospect and the No. 8 overall recruit in the nation in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 4 quarterback in the class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of Texas, hailing from Denton (TX) Guyer.