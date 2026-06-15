Auburn Tigers ascend to top-10 class after run of commitments

In the span of just over a month Auburn has skyrocketed up the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, and the Tigers now sit on a top-10 class.

Alex Golesh and Co. have added eight commitments in the first two weeks of June alone, elevating a class that sat outside the top-25 last month to one of the elite groups both in the SEC and the country. Their latest pledge came Sunday, when Charlotte (N.C.) four-star defensive tackle Nate Kamba added his name to the list.

His decision came after an official visit to The Plains over the weekend.

“Auburn is a great place,” Kamba told AuburnSports.com. “Small town and everybody really knows each other. It was great, it was everything. Seeing the campus, see the dorms and everything like that. See the coaches, see more of the staff. Met with all the players, all the D-line. All of them are cool, great individuals.”

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder became the 11th blue-chip pledge for the Tigers, who sit just behind Oregon and ahead of Texas in the rankings. AU’s class also ranks No. 4 in the SEC despite only having two commitments from inside the state. Auburn also has four top-100 commitments as well, a year after not signing a single one last cycle.

With Kamba, the Tigers are now up to 18 commitments and look to be trending for a few more as well in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

Auburn Tigers commitments by position

Quarterback

Three-star Gary Chatman, No. 1073 NATL. (No. 69 QB)

Running back

Four-star Myson Johnson-Cook, No. 50 NATL. (No. 4 RB)

Four-star Kingston Miles, No. 244 NATL. (No. 17 RB)

Wide receiver

Three-star Brylan Oduor, No. 476 NATL. (No. 67 WR)

Tight end

Four-star George Lamons, No. 251 NATL. (No. 12 TE)

Offensive line

Four-star Layton von Brandt, No. 75 NATL. (No. 5 OT)

Four-star Reed Ramsier, No. 333 NATL. (No. 21 IOL)

Three-star Rance Brown, No. 706 NATL. (No. 55 OT)

Three-star Jaylon Moore, No. 836 NATL. (No. 69 IOL)

Edge rusher

Four-star Rion Jackson, No. 309 NATL. (No. 29 EDGE)

Defensive line

Four-star Donivan Moore, No. 132 NATL. (No. 14 DL)

Four-star Nate Kamba, No. 237 NATL. (No. 27 DL)

Linebacker

Four-star Isaac McNeil, No. 94 NATL. (No. 7 LB)

Three-star Kareem Palmer, No. 733 NATL. (No. 65 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Chance Gilbert, No. 60 NATL. (No. 9 CB)

Three-star Nash Johnson, No. 510 NATL. (No. 53 CB)

Three-star Aidyn Wiggins, No. 643 NATL. (No. 71 CB)

Specialists

K Noah Ash