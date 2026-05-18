Auburn Tigers make a big move toward a top-25 recruiting class with latest commit

Despite a slower than usual start for Auburn on the recruiting trail this spring, the Tigers are quickly gaining steam.

Alex Golesh and Co. are up to four commitments in the month of May, with four-star offensive tackle Layton von Brandt becoming the latest to join the Tigers’ class. Von Brandt, who was considered a heavy Notre Dame lean for much of the past few weeks, pulled off a shocker by instead committing to Auburn.

“Being on campus, felt like a home feeling,” Von Brandt said during the Rivals YouTube broadcast.

The former Penn State commit is one of the most sought-after tackles in the country, and simply couldn’t pass up the opportunity he saw on The Plains. He likes the high-scoring offense that Golesh is bringing from USF and believe he can be an anchor along the offensive line for that group.

“It’s easy to see why Coach Golesh’s offense has scored so many points,” he previously told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “They play extremely fast and constantly put the defense in conflict. Auburn’s defense is very good. Returns a lot of dudes and the staff has been intact on that side of the ball for a few years but the offense on practice five of install was causing them problems already. Definitely an intriguing scheme as a recruit to want to be a part of.”

Recruiting roll over the past month continues

The Rivals Industry’s No. 5 offensive tackle is Auburn’s eighth total commitment of the cycle and second along the offensive line. High three-star interior lineman Jaylon Moore gave his verbal at the end of April, which has helped to spark an extended run of commitments.

Earlier that week, elite running back Myson Johnson-Cook chose Auburn over heavy favorite Miami. The nation’s No. 4 RB is a monster at the high school level and looks ready-made to play in the SEC next season.

Just a few days after Moore’s commitment, talented wideout Brylan Oduor committed. He was followed by three-star linebacker Kareem Palmer and Georgia-based quarterback Gary Chatman.

The Tigers now sit at No. 20 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, holding the No. 8 class in the SEC with only eight pledges. Of the teams ahead of them, only Georgia and LSU have fewer than 11 commits. With von Brandt’s commitment, Auburn jumped eight spot from No. 28 all the way up to No. 20.

Auburn Tigers commitments by position

Quarterback

Three-star Gary Chatman, No. 1073 NATL. (No. 69 QB)

Running back

Four-star Myson Johnson-Cook, No. 50 NATL. (No. 4 RB)

Wide receiver

Three-star Brylan Oduor, No. 476 NATL. (No. 67 WR)

Tight end

Four-star George Lamons, No. 251 NATL. (No. 12 TE)

Offensive line

Four-star Layton von Brandt, No. 75 NATL. (No. 5 OT)

Three-star Jaylon Moore, No. 836 NATL. (No. 69 IOL)

Defensive line

Four-star Donivan Moore, No. 132 NATL. (No. 14 DL)

Linebacker

Three-star Kareem Palmer, No. 733 NATL. (No. 65 LB)