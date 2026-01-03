Auburn transfer WR Cam Coleman sets three visits

Auburn transfer WR Cam Coleman has currently scheduled visits to Texas A&M, Texas Tech and USC, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Coleman is the No. 1 player in the NCAA transfer portal.

Coleman came to Auburn as one of the program’s highest-rated recruits in recent history. Largely, he lived up to that billing as across two seasons, he hauled in 84 passes for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Texas A&M and Texas Tech are coming off runs to the College Football Playoff, while USC believes they’re knocking on the door. Adding Coleman to any of their rosters would be a major step toward getting their teams in the field of 12 next season.

NEW: Auburn transfer WR Cam Coleman has currently scheduled visits to Texas A&M, Texas Tech and USC, via @PeteNakos📍https://t.co/adjnAmHOG6 pic.twitter.com/0y6lPlIFqD — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 3, 2026

Coleman will begin with visit to Texas A&M on Jan. 4. After that, he’ll go to Texas Tech on Jan. 6 and visit USC on Jan. 8.

The Red Raiders were the biggest spenders in the transfer portal last season, and it paid off for them — literally. Texas Tech finished the season with a 12-2 record, including a Big 12 Championship run that catapulted them to a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, began the season 11-0 before being able to host their first game in the College Football Playoff. USC was in the mix for the CFP down the stretch, but ended the year playing in the Alamo Bowl.

As a high school prospect, Coleman was a Five-Star Plus+ recruit in the 2024 class. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, he was the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver.

He signed with the Tigers over offers from Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU and dozens of other major programs. Coleman was committed to the Aggies for nearly five months before they fired head coach Jimbo Fisher, and as a result, Coleman’s future position coach Dameyune Craig. He flipped his pledge from A&M to Auburn on December 1, 2023 — marking a massive recruiting win for Hugh Freeze.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

On3’s Keegan Pope contributed to this report.