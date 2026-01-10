Auburn transfer wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has signed with Florida, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He started his college career at Georgia Tech.

Singleton officially entered the transfer portal earlier this week after one season at Auburn. He hauled in 58 receptions for 534 yards and three touchdowns, ranking second on the team in receiving behind Cam Coleman.

Prior to his time at Auburn, Singleton put together two strong seasons at Georgia Tech. As a sophomore in 2024, he had 56 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns as a top target for quarterback Haynes King.

After hitting the portal earlier this week, Singleton became the No. 36 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He is also the No 7-ranked wide receiver to hit the open market after the transfer window opened last week.

Landing Eric Singleton Jr. marks another win for new Florida head coach Jon Sumrall, who continues to build out the wide receiver room. The Gators are set to have both Vernell Brown Jr. and Dallas Wilson back from last season, as well, after they put together strong years as freshmen. Brown was UF’s leading receiver with 512 yards while Wilson had 174 yards and three touchdowns in just four games due to injury.

Singleton also has a connection with new Florida quarterback Aaron Philo from their time at Georgia Tech. Philo played in five games as a true freshman with the Yellow Jackets in 2024 and committed to the Gators Jan. 6.

Singleton and Philo also bring knowledge of the system new Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner ran in Atlanta. He was the OC at Georgia Tech from 2023-25, and the Yellow Jackets possessed one of the ACC’s top offenses in 2024 with both players on the roster. They ranked second in the conference with 460 total yards per game, fueled by 197.5 rush yards per game.

Singleton is now the highest-rated transfer commitment for Sumrall and the Gators ahead of the 2026 season. Florida is looking to bounce back from a 4-8 record this past year, which saw the program part ways with Billy Napier mid-way through.