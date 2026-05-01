Auburn vs. Texas A&M series opener postponed due to weather, doubleheader scheduled

Texas A&M and Auburn were originally scheduled to play at 7 p.m. CT on Friday at Blue Bell Park, but the series opener has been postponed due to inclement weather. Now, the two teams will play a double header Saturday, with the first game beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The second game will start 45 minutes after Game 1 ends.

The third game of the weekend series remains scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. The series is a pivotal one for each team. Texas A&M is ranked No. 7 in the nation, while Auburn currently sits at No. 8.

“Fans with tickets to the contest originally scheduled for Friday’s game may use those tickets for admission to game two of the doubleheader on Saturday,” Texas A&M wrote in the schedule change announcement. “Those with tickets to Saturday’s game originally scheduled for 2 p.m. will be honored at the first game of the doubleheader, now scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Aggies boasts 34-8 (14-6) record. In contrast, Auburn is 30-13 (12-9). If the Tigers can pounce on opportunity this weekend, they could surge ahead of Texas A&M in both the national and SEC standings.

Of course, the Aggies don’t plan on making it easy for the Tigers. Texas A&M has won nine of its last 10 games. Earlier this week, Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley claimed consistency and complimentary baseball have been the keys to his team’s recent success.

“Whenever one side has lacked, the other one – fortunately for us on those days – has picked it up, which you can never plan or account for,” Earley said. “You just want to try to play your best at every spot of the game, and there’s been games where it’s all clicked, and we’ve played really well.”

This story will be updated.