Auburn sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two years with the Tigers, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Coleman came to The Plains as one of the highest-rated recruits in recent Auburn history, and he largely lived up to that billing.

Across two seasons, he hauled in 84 passes for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns. And the Alabama native did that despite the Tigers’ massive struggles in the passing game under Hugh Freeze. Auburn’s new staff under Alex Golesh worked hard to keep him from entering the portal, but he’ll ultimately hit college football free agency in just a few days.

Once he enters the portal on January 2, Coleman will be one of the most sought-after players in the country with two years of eligibility remaining.

As a high school prospect, Coleman was a Five-Star Plus+ recruit in the 2024 class. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, he was the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver.

He signed with the Tigers over offers from Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU and dozens of other major programs. Coleman was committed to the Aggies for nearly five months before they fired head coach Jimbo Fisher, and as a result, Coleman’s future position coach Dameyune Craig. He flipped his pledge from A&M to Auburn on December 1, 2023 — marking a massive recruiting win for Hugh Freeze.

Tigers now up to 24 transfers out after coaching change

While Coleman is no doubt the biggest Auburn name to announce their intentions to hit the portal, he is far from the only key player to do since the end of the regular season.

In total, 24 players from the 2025 roster have made their plans to enter free agency known. And that includes some huge pieces on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Wide receivers Horatio Fields, Perry Thompson, Malcolm Simmons and Coleman are all departing, taking with them more than 110 catches and 1,000-plus receiving yards from last year’s roster.

Coleman was the leader of that group with 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns, trailing behind only Eric Singleton Jr. The wide receiver group was touted as one of the country’s best heading into the season, but struggled to put up the numbers to back it up due to the struggles at quarterback.

The Tigers’ defense, which was one of the country’s best, will lose starters and significant reserves Robert Woodyard, Jay Crawford, Kayin Lee, Malik Blocton, Amaris Williams and Kensley Faustin. Woodyard was the team’s second-leading tackler with 67 tackles, while Crawford, Lee and Faustin were three of their top defensive backs.

Blocton and Williams combined for 10.5 tackles for loss and helped anchor one of the country’s best defensive line groups.