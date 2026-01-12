Former Auburn WR transfer Malcolm Simmons has committed to Texas Tech out of the NCAA transfer portal. Simmons is the No. 88 overall player in the portal as of his writing.

He gained interest from Texas A&M, Kentucky, Arkansas and others during his time in the portal. This comes after being highly productive for Auburn over the past two seasons.

As a true freshman in 2024, Simmons broke onto the scene with 40 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns. He following that up with a 457-yard season with two touchdowns. However, he would do so having caught just 25 passes on the year. His average yards per catch went up from 11.3 as a freshman to 18.3 in 2025. That’s good for 15th-best nationally among wide receivers this season.

In all, he’s caught 65 passes for 908 yards and five touchdowns in his short career. Simmons will have two years of eligibility to play for his next school.

Before college, Simmons was a top-200 recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 190 overall player in his class as well as the No. 32 wideout.

