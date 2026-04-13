Wisconsin forward Austin Rapp announced that he will return to the program for another year, doing so on social media on Sunday night. He just finished his sophomore season with the Badgers.

Rapp started the final five games of the season for Wisconsin, playing some of his best basketball late in the year. He logged 12 starts in 30 appearances during the 2025-26 season.

During that time, Austin Rapp averaged 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He was a quality 3-point shooter, allowing Wisconsin to stretch the floor with a big man.

Rapp finished the year shooting 36.3% from 3-point range, right around his career average. And he did it on healthy volume. In two seasons in college he has hoisted 396 3-point attempts.

In addition to his strong shooting numbers from the perimeter, Austin Rapp was also a very quality free throw shooter. He improved his shooting percentage from the charity strip to 85.4% this season.

Rapp scored 12 points and pulled down four rebounds in an NCAA Tournament loss to High Point. That came one game after he put together a gem against Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament — 18 points, six rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist.

Austin Rapp reached double figures scoring in 14 games — nearly half of his appearances on the season. His return should help bolster Wisconsin’s frontcourt.

Prior to joining Wisconsin out of the NCAA transfer portal, Austin Rapp spent one season at Portland. While playing for the Pilots he averaged 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

Rapp checks in at 6 foot 10, 238 pounds. His skill set affords some unique opportunities.

As a recruit, Austin Rapp was ranked as a four-star prospect. He earned a 93 grade from On3, ranking as the No. 100 overall player in his class.