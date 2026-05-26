Baseball America ranks all 64 teams in field ahead of 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament

Monday’s Selection Show for the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament has come and go, meaning the field is officially set.

The Road to Omaha will officially begin on May 29, pitting teams from all around the country against each other for a spot in the Super Regionals on the line. These Super Regional matchups will then decide the eight teams that will play for a National Championship in the Men’s College World Series in Omaha.

Before play can begin in the Tournament, however, Baseball America has ranked all 64 teams in the field. The entire list is below.

No. 2 overall national seed, hosting Atlanta Regional (No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 The Citadel, No. 4 UIC)

Georgia Tech, winners of both the ACC Regular Season and ACC Tournament, top Baseball America’s Rankings of all 64 teams in the NCAA Tournament. The Yellow Jackets have won 14 of their last 16 games heading into the Tournament, with one of those losses coming to arguably the Tournament’s biggest snub (Mercer). Tech is looking to win an NCAA Regional and make an appearance in the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 2006.

No. 3 overall national seed, hosting Athens Regional (No. 2 Boston College, No. 3 Liberty, No. 4 Long Island)

The Bulldogs sit at No. 2 in Baseball America’s rankings, making it two teams from the state of Georgia atop the list. Georgia dominated the SEC in 2026, winning the Regular Season for the first time since 2006, and winning the SEC Tournament for the first time in program history. In just his third season, Wes Johnson has transformed Georgia from a middle-of-the-pack SEC program to a National Championship contender. The Bulldogs are seeking their first Men’s College World Series appearance since 2008.

No. 1 overall national seed, hosting Los Angeles Regional (No. 2 Virginia Tech, No. 3 Cal Poly, No. 4 Saint Mary’s)

Although UCLA boasts the nation’s best record and is the No. 1 overall seed in the Tournament, Baseball America has the Bruins slotted at No. 3. Maybe, it’s because UCLA lost two of its final five regular season games before heading into the Big Ten Tournament. They bounced back strong from those losses, however, with three consecutive wins in the Tournament. This gave them the Big Ten Tournament crown for the first time in program history. Led by the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, shortstop Roch Cholowsky, UCLA is looking to reach the Men’s College World Series for the second time in three seasons.

No. 5 overall national seed, hosting Chapel Hill Regional (No. 2 Tennessee, No. 3 East Carolina, No. 4 VCU)

The Tar Heels head back to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth consecutive season, having won nine of their last 11 games. One of these two losses came to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament Championship Game. Carolina came just short of winning its second straight ACC Tournament crown, but can make up for it by making a run in the NCAA Tournament. The Heels are seeking a third consecutive Regional victory and their second Men’s College World Series berth in three seasons.

No. 14 overall national seed, hosting Starkville Regional (No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 3 Louisiana, No. 4 Lipscomb)

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are back in the NCAA Tournament under first year head coach Brian O’Connor. They are seeking their first Super Regional appearance since 2021, when they won both the Starkville Super and the Men’s College World Series (first time in program history). The team is limping into the Tournament, however, as it has lost seven of its last 12 games. All seven losses have come against teams hosting Regionals in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 6 overall national seed, hosting Austin Regional (No. 2 UC Santa Barbara, No. 3 Tarleton State, No. 4 Holy Cross)

Second-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle has the Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive season. Texas, which went one-and-done in the SEC Tournament following an 8-1 loss to Arkansas, is seeking a return to the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 2022. The program’s 38 MCWS appearances are the most in the history of the event. It, however, has not won a National Championship since 2005.

No. 4 overall national seed, hosting Auburn Regional (No. 2 UCF, No. 3 NC State, No. 4 Milwaukee)

The month of May was not too kind to Auburn, as it went just 6-5 to close out the regular season heading into the SEC Tournament. There, the Tigers won two games before falling to Arkansas in the Semifinals. Auburn has made the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year, and is seeking its first trip back to the Men’s College World Series since 2022. Under head coach Butch Thompson, the Tigers have won four NCAA Tournament Regionals.

No. 12 overall national seed, hosting College Station Regional (No. 2 USC, No. 3 Texas State, No. 4 Lamar)

Following a disastrous 2025 season, Texas A&M is back in the NCAA Tournament and hosting a Regional in 2025. The Aggies compiled a 39-14 regular season record, but head into the Tournament having lost six of their last 11 games. All of these losses, however, came against teams in the NCAA Tournament. The program is seeking both its second Super Regional and second Men’s College World Series appearance in the past three years under second-year head coach Michael Earley.

No. 8 overall national seed, hosting Gainesville Regional (No. 2 Miami, No. 3 Troy, No. 4 Rider)

The ever-consistent Florida baseball program is once again hosting a Regional in the NCAA Tournament under longtime head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. The Gators are peaking at the right time, having won 10 of their last 13 games heading into the Tournament. They nearly knocked off No. 1 seed Georgia in the SEC Tournament Semifinals, but fell to the Bulldogs 8-7. Florida is seeking both its first Super Regional appearance and Men’s College World Series appearance since 2024.

No. 2 seed in Chapel Hill Regional (No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 East Carolina, No. 4 VCU)

Finally, Josh Elander‘s Tennessee Volunteers round out the top-10. The Volunteers’ inclusion at No. 10 is a bit puzzling, as they are not hosting a Regional. However, Tennessee has won 10 of its last 14 games and seems to be playing its best ball heading into the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers are seeking their first Super Regional and Men’s College World Series appearance without Tony Vitello at the helm since 2005.

Teams 11-64

11. Florida State Seminoles (38-17)

12. Oregon Ducks (40-16)

13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (38-19)

14. Arizona State Sun Devils (37-19)

15. USC Trojans (43-15)

16. West Virginia Mountaineers (39-14)

17. Ole Miss Rebels (36-21)

18. East Carolina Pirates (36-22)

19. Kansas Jayhawks (42-16)

20. Miami Hurricanes (38-18)

21. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (44-15)

22. Virginia Cavaliers (36-21)

23. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (46-13)

24. Oregon State Beavers (43-12)

25. Alabama Crimson Tide (37-19)

26. Arkansas Razorbacks (39-20)

27. Nebraska Cornhuskers (42-15)

28. Cincinnati Bearcats (37-20)

29. Oklahoma State Cowboys (37-20)

30. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (37-21)

31. UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (38-18)

32. Liberty Flames (41-19)

33. Missouri State Bears (34-19)

34. Oklahoma Sooners (32-21)

35. NC State Wolfpack (32-22)

36. Kentucky Wildcats (31-21)

37. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (39-23)

38. Troy Trojans (32-29)

39. Texas State Bobcats (36-24)

40. Boston College Eagles (36-21)

41. Cal Poly Mustangs (36-22)

42. Virginia Tech Hokies (30-24)

43. Northeastern Huskies (38-20)

44. Lamar Cardinals (34-25)

45. UCF Knights (31-21)

46. VCU Rams (37-23)

47. Saint Mary’s Gaels (34-25)

48. Tarleton State Texans (37-19)

49. Binghamton Bearcats (31-20)

50. NIU Huskies (35-17)

51. Little Rock Trojans (36-26)

52. The Citadel Bulldogs (35-24)

53. Washington State Cougars (30-26)

54. USC Upstate Spartans (33-28)

55. St. John’s Red Storms (33-24)

56. UIC Flames (27-27)

57. Rider Broncs (33-18)

58. Yale Bulldogs (30-13)

59. Milwaukee Panthers (25-31)

60. Lipscomb Bisons (29-24)

61. Alabama State Hornets (34-21)

62. LIU Sharks (30-20)

63. Holy Cross Crusaders (25-28)

64. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-31)