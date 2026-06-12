Baseball America reveals 2026 First-Team, Second-Team, Third-Team All-American teams
The 2026 Men’s College World Series officially kicks off on Friday in Omaha, meaning it’s time for Baseball America to unveil its First, Second, and Third Team All-Americans.
Georgia Tech and Texas lead the way with three First Team All-Americans each. The Longhorns are gearing up for their first run in Omaha under head coach Jim Schlossnagle, while the No. 2 overall national seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were upset in the Atlanta Regional.
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Across all three All-American teams, 11 programs have two or more players represented. These 11 programs are Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mercer, Mississippi State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, and West Virginia. Of these 11 teams, just one missed the NCAA Tournament (Mercer) and three advanced to the Men’s College World Series (Georgia, Texas, and West Virginia).
UCLA and Georgia Tech earned the top-two national seeds in the NCAA Tournament, but were eliminated in their respective Regionals. Without further ado, the entirety of Baseball America’s First, Second, and Third Team All-American lists are below.
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First Team All-Americans
Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech
Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville
Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech
Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA
Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State
Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech
Landon Hairston, OF, Arizona State
Aiden Robbins, OF, Texas
Daniel Jackson, DH, Georgia
Sam Cozart, RHP, Texas
Mason Edwards, LHP, USC
Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara
Evan Dempsey, RHP/OF, Florida Gulf Coast
Caden Glauber, RHP, North Carolina
Dylan Volantis, LHP, Texas
Dax Whitney, RHP, Oregon State
Second Team All-Americans
Gavin Kelly, C, West Virginia
Quinton Coats, 1B, Cincinnati
Nu’u Contrades, 2B, Arizona State
Brendan Lawson, SS, Florida
Ryan Zuckerman, 3B, Georgia Tech
Logan Hughes, OF, Texas Tech
Kollin Ritchie, OF, Oklahoma State
Caden Sorrell, OF, Texas A&M
Lorenzo Carrier, DH, Pittsburgh
Tanner Bradley, RHP, Oregon
Aidan King, RHP, Florida
Chris Levonas, RHP, Wake Forest
Wes Mendes, LHP, Florida State
Caden McDonald, RHP/1B, Florida
Eric Nachtsheim, RHP, McNeese State
Tomas Valincius, LHP, Mississippi State
Third Team All-Americans
Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas
Gavin Grahovac, 1B, Texas A&M
Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M
Tyson LeBlanc, SS, Kansas
Tre Phelps, 3B, Georgia
Chris Katz, OF, Mercer
Anthony Pack Jr., OF, Texas
Hunter Ray, OF, Fairleigh Dickinson
Blake Primrose, DH, Saint Joseph’s
Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas
Easton Hawk, RHP, UCLA
Darin Horn, RHP, Coastal Carolina
Braydon Kersey, RHP/INF, Mercer
Isaiah Magdaleno, RHP, Hawaii
Jack Radel, RHP, Notre Dame
Max Yehl, LHP, West Virginia