Baseball America reveals 2026 First-Team, Second-Team, Third-Team All-American teams

The 2026 Men’s College World Series officially kicks off on Friday in Omaha, meaning it’s time for Baseball America to unveil its First, Second, and Third Team All-Americans.

Georgia Tech and Texas lead the way with three First Team All-Americans each. The Longhorns are gearing up for their first run in Omaha under head coach Jim Schlossnagle, while the No. 2 overall national seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were upset in the Atlanta Regional.

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Across all three All-American teams, 11 programs have two or more players represented. These 11 programs are Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mercer, Mississippi State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, and West Virginia. Of these 11 teams, just one missed the NCAA Tournament (Mercer) and three advanced to the Men’s College World Series (Georgia, Texas, and West Virginia).

UCLA and Georgia Tech earned the top-two national seeds in the NCAA Tournament, but were eliminated in their respective Regionals. Without further ado, the entirety of Baseball America’s First, Second, and Third Team All-American lists are below.

First Team All-Americans

Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville

Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech

Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Landon Hairston, OF, Arizona State

Aiden Robbins, OF, Texas

Daniel Jackson, DH, Georgia

Sam Cozart, RHP, Texas

Mason Edwards, LHP, USC

Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

Evan Dempsey, RHP/OF, Florida Gulf Coast

Caden Glauber, RHP, North Carolina

Dylan Volantis, LHP, Texas

Dax Whitney, RHP, Oregon State

Second Team All-Americans

Gavin Kelly, C, West Virginia

Quinton Coats, 1B, Cincinnati

Nu’u Contrades, 2B, Arizona State

Brendan Lawson, SS, Florida

Ryan Zuckerman, 3B, Georgia Tech

Logan Hughes, OF, Texas Tech

Kollin Ritchie, OF, Oklahoma State

Caden Sorrell, OF, Texas A&M

Lorenzo Carrier, DH, Pittsburgh

Tanner Bradley, RHP, Oregon

Aidan King, RHP, Florida

Chris Levonas, RHP, Wake Forest

Wes Mendes, LHP, Florida State

Caden McDonald, RHP/1B, Florida

Eric Nachtsheim, RHP, McNeese State

Tomas Valincius, LHP, Mississippi State

Third Team All-Americans

Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

Gavin Grahovac, 1B, Texas A&M

Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M

Tyson LeBlanc, SS, Kansas

Tre Phelps, 3B, Georgia

Chris Katz, OF, Mercer

Anthony Pack Jr., OF, Texas

Hunter Ray, OF, Fairleigh Dickinson

Blake Primrose, DH, Saint Joseph’s

Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

Easton Hawk, RHP, UCLA

Darin Horn, RHP, Coastal Carolina

Braydon Kersey, RHP/INF, Mercer

Isaiah Magdaleno, RHP, Hawaii

Jack Radel, RHP, Notre Dame

Max Yehl, LHP, West Virginia